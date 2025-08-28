MWPC endorses Jacqueline Monterroso for RevereWard 1 School Committee

Jacqueline Monterroso, current Vice Chair of the Revere School Committee and candidate for re-election in Ward 1, has earned the endorsement of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus Political Action Committee (MWPC PAC). The MWPC PAC is a nonpartisan organization committed to increasing the number of women elected to public office and appointed to public policy positions across the Commonwealth.

“The MWPC PAC is proud to support School Committee Member Jacqueline Monterroso for Revere School Committee Ward 1. School Committee Member Monterroso, the first Latina ever elected in Revere, has worked vigorously to ensure that every student in the district receives an equitable and quality education. During her time serving as School Committee Vice Chair, she has embodied the true spirit of a leader. Her hands-on experience as a former kindergarten teacher has grounded her hard work as a school committee member, where she has demonstrated a fierce dedication to the Revere community. The MWPC PAC applauds School Committee Member Monterroso’s commitment to representation and inclusion. A vote for School Committee Member Monterroso is a vote for the bright future of Revere Public Schools and students.”

“I am incredibly honored to be endorsed by the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus. As an educator, a mother, and the Committee’s Vice Chair, I carry with me a deep commitment to building a school system rooted in equity, compassion, and opportunity for every child. In a state where fewer than a third of municipal offices are held by women, our campaign and grassroot movement is the exception, not the norm. I am committed to being the bold and courageous leader our students can see themselves in and look up to. Thank you to the MWPC PAC for recognizing the power of our campaign and my proven track record from these past two years.” To learn more about Vice Chair Monterroso’s re-election campaign, visit jacqueline4revere.com or follow @jacqueline4revere on Facebook and Instagram.