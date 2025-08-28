MBTA to Begin Fare Checks:  Warnings Followed by Citations to Be Issued Beginning September 8 

The MBTA announced that fare checks as the part of its Fare Engagement Program will soon begin within the subway system. Beginning September 8, Fare Engagement Representatives will begin issuing formal warnings and citations to riders who have not tapped at a fare gate or farebox. More information is available at mbta.com/FareCheck.

“Our riders deserve a safe and reliable mass transportation system that is available for them when they need it. With strong support, we are making significant progress, but to sustain it, we owe it to our riders and the public at large to do our part and collect all appropriate fare revenue. It’s about a responsibility we have and fairness for all,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “As we continue to improve service frequency across all modes, we have much more to do, and we rely on each rider to pay their fare and support continued service improvements. Your fares are essential to delivering the levels of service you expect and help us better support your community. To our riders who pay for each and every trip, thank you! For those who may need support with payment, please reach out to us about the reduced fare opportunities we offer across all modes. Know that our Fare Engagement Representatives dressed in blue shirts will be moving to the next step of ensuring fare compliance by all.”

In October 2024,?the MBTA hired and trained 16 Fare Engagement Representatives to answer rider questions about fares. Within the first several weeks, fare collection increased by up to as 35% at stations where the new Fare Engagement Representatives were on-site.

Fare checks are respectful interactions where trained Fare Engagement Representatives visually check fares as they observe riders entering fare gates and boarding vehicles. Fare media includes CharlieCards, credit cards, smart phones, smart watches, and valid passes. Fare Engagement Representatives have been conducting fare education outreach throughout the system over the past several months and will be supported by MBTA Transit Police. Fare Engagement Representatives wear blue shirts, khaki pants, hats, have MBTA identification, and have access to Google Translate at all times (the majority of Representatives speak a second language in addition to English). Future phases of the Fare Engagement Program will include Representatives onboard buses, Green Line trolleys, and Mattapan Line trolleys to verify fare payment and provide riders fare education.