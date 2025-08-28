Local veteran and author bringing WWII veterans back to the battlefields

By Melissa Moore-Randall

This September, Andrew Biggio, a United States Marine Corps veteran and author of bestsellers Rifle & The Rifle II, will undertake his 21st trip bringing four World War II veterans back to their battlefields. To date, Biggio has brought over 50 World War II Veterans across the Atlantic. WWII Veterans making this next journey include Eugene “Gene” Metcalfe (82nd Airborne, 508th PIR), Russell Sattazahn (1st Infantry Division), Frank Stellar (302nd Airdrone Squadron), and Lester Schrenk (8 Air Force).The trip will begin with events commemorating the 81 Anniversary of Operation Market Garden including engagements with local Dutch paratroopers. Travel will continue to the town of Uckerath, Germany to visit the location where Russell Sattazahn lost his right arm.

The group will also visit Stalag XII-A where Gene Metcalfe was a POW. Metcalfe will also hold an author session for his book “Left for Dead in Nijmegen. The trip will conclude with a day in Bastogne honoring Battle of the Bulge Veterans. Gene, at age 102, is ready to make the trip across the Atlantic and may very well be the last 82 Airborne Veteran to attend Operation Market Garden commemorations. At 101-years old, Russell will be returning for the very first time to the place in Germany where he lost his arm decades ago.

“This year marks a very special occasion — the anniversary of Operation Market Garden. It might be the last time we have the honor of welcoming these brave American heroes back to Holland to pay tribute and remember their incredible sacrifices. We are proud to support three WWII veterans—Gene Metcalf, Russell Satazahn, and Frank Stellar—each 100 years old, who served with distinction in the 82nd Airborne, 1st Infantry Division, and 302nd Airborne Squadron, respectively. Thanks to Andy’s dedication, we’ve also learned of a fourth veteran who will be returning with us this year. Our goal is to cover their airfare, transportation, hotels, and food so they can join us in commemorating this historic event. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. I ask my friends and community to donate just $5.00 to help us bring these heroes back home one last time. Please join us in supporting these brave men. Together, we can make this reunion unforgettable.”