License Comm. conducts two hearings; grants license for Popeye’s Restaurant

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday (August 20) in the City Council Chamber. Chair Robert Selevitch and fellow commissioner Dan Occena were on hand for the session.

The main portion of the meeting consisted of two hearings, both of which had been continued from previous sessions, pertaining to allegations of numerous violations by two establishments, Carnaval Latino Restaurant (Iocated at 7B Everett St.) and Lupita Restaurant (located at 111 Shirley Avenue).

First up was Carnaval Latino. According to the commission’s agenda, the charges against Carnaval Latino consisted of “violating closing procedures, over-service, and service past 2 a.m.” that occurred on a date in May, according to a police report filed by the detail officer who was on duty that evening.

This was not the first time that Carnaval Latino has come before the commission because of alleged violations of its liquor license. In late 2023, the commission held a hearing involving “a pattern of incidents involving late-night brawls, intoxicated patrons, vandalism, and motor vehicle accidents.”

The commission voted at that time to require Carnaval Latino to hire police details on Friday and Saturday nights. A few months after that initial hearing (during which time there were no additional incidents), Occena made a motion at a subsequent hearing to remove all requirements for a police detail because there was no “end date” to the details, which were proving costly to the business.

Selevitch however, noted that the commission had extended the restaurant’s hours until 2 a.m. on the condition that there be police details. Then-commissioner Linda Guinasso offered a compromise amendment to Occena”s motion to require a detail only on Saturday nights, on a trial basis, to be reviewed within six months. The motion passed, with Selevitch opposed, and the enforcement action itself was placed “on file.”

Carnaval Latino maintained a police detail throughout 2024 to the present time.

Revere police officer Michael McLaughlin, who was working the detail on the night of the May incident, spoke to the commission about the issues that precipitated the hearing. “That night was out of control, at best,” said McLaughlin. He noted that one patron, who had urinated in his pants and “was completely soaked in his own urine,” had to be stopped numerous times from re-entering the premises.

McLaughlin said another patron was “being carried out by a friend” and thrown into his car. Off. McLaughlin said he had to stop that person from driving away.

A third patron who was “completely intoxicated” tried to get into his car before McLaughlin stopped him as well. That patron became “extremely hostile” for 30 minutes and was “too intoxicated even to call for an Uber,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin further stated that patrons were still drinking as of 2:00 AM and that he had to disperse the patrons from the premises. He also noted that many of the patrons, who had been ordering “buckets of drinks,” were leaving the premises “legless,” which led to his conclusion that patrons were being overserved.

McLaughlin added that a week after the incident in question, there was another incident in which there was a fight involving six or seven patrons outside of the establishment in which a car was towed.

Occena lauded McLaughlin for his patience with the intoxicated patrons and his de-escalation of what could have been a volatile situation. When Selevitch asked McLaughlin whether the staff and management has been helpful in clearing out the bar, he said that the staff has been much better in that regard since the night in question. Lieut. Glenn Malley, who was on hand at the meeting to represent the Police Dept., noted that there have been no incidents since those two in May.

The commissioners initially heard at the outset of the hearing from Julia Duarte-Alarcon, who is listed on the license as the manager of the establishment. However, when she told the commissioners that she was not present on the night in question and at most she is on the premises only “once in a while” (a revelation that promoted Occena to note that it is important that the business ensure that its paperwork is up to date), the commissioners heard from Joel Lemos (who has appeared before the commission previously).

Mr. Lemos explained the measures that have been taken to ensure that similar situations do not take place in the future, such as turning on the lights at 1:00, not serving buckets of beer after midnight, and stopping alcohol service at 1:30.

After he told the commission that the expense of a police detail on Saturday evening is a heavy burden, Lieut Malley, in response to a question from Selevitch, urged the commission to maintain the requirement of a police detail on Saturday nights. “We have an interest in ensuring public safety and making sure no one is driving off drunk,” Malley said.

However, Occena stated that he favored eliminating the requirement of a detail. “There’s been only one call attributable to the business in the past 60 days,” Occena said.

When Lemos said he would add a third private security person in lieu of the police detail officer, Selevitch noted that a police officer would be better-suited to preventing intoxicated patrons from driving away. Lieut. Malley concurred. “I would be hesitant to say that it’s a good idea to discontinue the details,” Malley said.

After Selevitch said he agreed with Malley, Occena said he felt that there hadn’t been any “serious” incidents similar to those that had occurred in late 2023 and that he would be in favor of eliminating the details.

In the end, the commissioners rejected Lieut. Malley’s suggestion. Selevitch, though noting that only a police officer can prevent an intoxicated patron from driving away, joined Occena in approving the removal of the requirement of a police detail on Saturday nights provisionally for 90-days, provided that the establishment hire a third security officer. If there are no further issues, the requirement of a detail officer will be dropped altogether and there will be no further hearings.

The next hearing pertained to Lupita Revere, LLC, d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue, Erasmo A. Guevara, manager, “into disruptions of the public safety and order, service to intoxicated patrons, violation of license closing rules, and violation of on-premises license law.” The matter originally came before the commission in May and was continued to August.

Mr. Guevara appeared on his own behalf. He told the commission that he has added a private security person and has maintained detail officers on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as whenever the business has a special DJ who brings in a large crowd.

Lieut. Malley noted that the police routinely are called to the area, where there are two other clubs, because of the large crowds that gather at closing. He pointed out that two persons who recently were outside in front of Lupita’s indicated that they had been at Lupita’s that night. “Every weekend night we have the entire shift get called down there because there are dozens of people from those three clubs who are in the street,” said Malley.

However, both Selevitch and Occena suggested that it was unfair to lay all of the blame on Lupita’s for the crowds that gather in the area at the 2 AM closing time. “The challenge for us now is that you were put in this 90-day period and now there has been another issue within the 90-day period,” said Occena. “I think it would be appropriate to extend the 90-day probation period, rather than rolling back the hours or changing the entertainment license. There was a serious incident on August 18, but this cannot entirely be attributed to Lupita’s.”

The commissioners then voted to extend the current 90-day probation period for another 90 days with a review date in November.

In other matters, the commission granted a common victualler license to Popeye’s Chicken, 304 Squire Road (Howard Hymowitz, manager), with seating for 12 and requested hours of Sunday–Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Mr. Hymowitz, who is Popeyes’ director of operations for New England, presented the application. He noted that the Revere store “has been in progress for a long time, but we’re finally ready to wrap it up.” He noted that there were numerous construction delays and issues with National Grid, but the proposed opening date now is set for after Labor Day.

There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

Arepa La Mazorca, Inc., 190 Revere Beach Parkway, Jorge Garces, manager, applied for a Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License to be exercised in the parking lot at 190 Revere Beach Parkway with requested hours of Sunday–Saturday, 12 p.m.–11 p.m. The power source will be via an electric outlet.

Mr. Garces explained that he operated a food truck in Revere two years ago, but traffic issues made his former location untenable. However, he now wishes to return to Revere where he has a strong customer base. After the commissioners examined a diagram of the proposed layout of the food truck area, they unanimously approved issuing the license.

NAJU Cars, LLC, 195 American Legion Highway, Natalia Catano Gomez, manager, applied for a Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer License, to be exercised at 195 American Legion Highway with the requested number of cars for sale being 20 and requested hours of Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday –Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Atty. Lawrence Simeone Jr. represented the applicant. Occena asked about the owner’s experience, and Ms. Gomez explained that she has been in the auto-sales business for about 10 years. Vin Conte, the owner of the building, explained that there has been an auto sales business there for more than 30 years.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission approved the issuance of a number of one-day licenses for upcoming special events in the city:

— The New England Friends of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Axelle Dervisevic, event manager, applied for a 1-day license for Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, & Entertainment to be exercised on the grounds of the Susan B. Anthony School on Sunday, September 21, from 1 p.m.–7 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Ms. Dervisevic told the commission that this is the 10th year for this event, this being the third in Revere after it had been held previously in Cambridge for seven years. The event is a festival promoting the culture of Bosnia & Herzegovina with an expected attendance of 500. A licensed bartender will be serving the alcoholic beverages and the alcohol-service area will be cordoned-off.

— Dot’s Army, Renee Griffin, event manager, applied for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License to be exercised in Griswold Park on Saturday, September 6, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, September 7, 2025. The event is a Cornhole Tournament to raise funds for the Jimmy Fund with an expected attendance of 40–60 persons.

Ms. Griffin presented the application and noted that this is the eighth annual tournament and that it has been held at Griswold Park for the past five years. She noted that the alcohol-service area will be roped-off.

— The McClellan Highway Development Corp., 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard, Rachel Ottley, event manager, applied for a 1-day Malt/Wine License to be exercised at 10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard on Sunday, September 28, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. The event is a fall festival with an expected attendance of 200.

Madison McKenna, a Marketing and Asset Management Associate at The HYM Investment Group, LLC, represented McClellan. Ms. McKenna said the fall festival will be sponsored in conjunction with the Boston Women’s Market, which will feature 20 woman-owned businesses at the event. There also will be activities for children. This will be the first year for the fall festival, which will be held in the public space at 10 Suffolk Downs Blvd. Twisted Fate Brewing, which has a location on-site, will be handling the service of alcohol.

— The Joseph Leon Mottolo Post #4524 V.F.W. U.S., Inc., 61 Lucia Avenue, Matthew Cunningham, event manager, applied for a 1-day All Alcohol, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License to be exercised in the parking lot at 61 Lucia Avenue on Saturday, September 13, from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. The event is a concert to benefit Fisher House Boston with an expected attendance of 150.

Mr. Cunningham presented the application. He noted that Fisher House houses families of severely-wounded veterans who are receiving treatment at the VA in Boston. He said the music will be provided by two local rock bands. He noted that the roadway (Lucia Ave.) will be blocked off, other than for residents of that area.

The commission received an advisory from the ABCC of the new state law allowing on-premises wine and malt beverage license holders to trade in their license for an all alcoholic beverages license under Massachusetts General Laws, Ch. 138, §12D.