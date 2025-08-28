Obituaries 8-27-2025

Peter J. Trainor, Jr.

Family was at the center of his life

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Trainor, who died unexpectedly August 22, 2025 at the age of 77.

Peter was born on March 25, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was the cherished son of the late Peter J. Trainor Sr. and Mary Alice (Caldwell) Trainor.

He grew up in Chelsea alongside his two brothers and was deeply rooted in the warmth of the Mill Hill Neighborhood. Peter graduated from Chelsea High School and then went on to further pursue his academic interests at Fisher Junior College in Boston before answering the call of duty. Enlisting in the United States Navy on February 6, 1968, during the Vietnam War, he honorably served until his discharge on November 10, 1969, achieving the rank of Seaman.

Peter shared a beautiful marriage of 54 years with his beloved wife, Dorothy J. (Abate) Trainor, with whom he built a loving home in Revere, where they had two sons. You could often find him making the outside of this home pristine by mowing the lawn, planting flowers and taking care of the pool with his favorite Dunkin Donuts iced coffee in hand. He was always proud to show off his hard work by hosting countless family BBQs. Family was at the center of Peter’s life, and when the boys were young, he enjoyed spending countless hours at the rink coaching their hockey teams. He loved it so much that even after the boys moved on, he spent several more years coaching Revere Youth Hockey.

He also thoroughly enjoyed their annual vacations to Lake Winnipesaukee and North Conway, where he created many cherished memories with his family. Later he relished the opportunity to see his grandkids play various sports, and took immense pride in cheering them on every opportunity he could. He was Mackenzie and Brian’s “#1 fan” and they were the “apple of his eye” and he took great pride in their accomplishments and in being their Pop. He especially enjoyed being at a rink again and parents would often ask where the “Big Guy” was on the off chance he missed a game.

His professional life was dedicated to public service, notably with the United States Postal Service. Peter excelled as a mail and material expediter at various esteemed locations, including the McCormick State Office Building, Logan Airport, and ultimately, the Waltham Post Office from which he retired in 2015. Peter’s passion for work led him back to the Garden Center at the Home Depot in Saugus, where he worked for the past three years.

A proud member of the Revere American Legion, Peter was known for his community spirit and unwavering camaraderie.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Dorothy, sons: Brian Trainor and his wife, Kristen of Saugus, and Derek Trainor and his wife, Robin of Peabody, and his cherished grandchildren, Mackenzie and Brian. He will also be lovingly remembered by his brothers: John Trainor, Matt Trainor and his late wife, Pauline and their son Ryan; brother-in-law, Paul Abate and his wife, Audrey and their daughter, Alicia; sister-in-law, Susan Young and her husband, David, as well as Elvira Pastel and her late husband, Walter A. Jr., and their daughter, Tara and their late son, Timmy and his beloved four legged family members, Chloe and Pooky as well as many friends who were like extended family.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, August 28th from 4 to 8 P.M. at the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere on Friday, August 29th at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Should friends desire, contributions in Peter’s name may be made to American Heart Assoc., 93 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481 (https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give)

In this time of mourning, we invite all who knew and loved Peter to join us in remembering a man whose kindness, humor, and devotion to family will forever resonate in our hearts.

1st Sgt Harold C. DeAmelio

His life was a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring spirit of the human heart

1st Sgt Harold C. DeAmelio passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 21, 2025, at the age of 91. Born on May 24, 1934, to the late Rocco D’Amelio and Irene (DiPietro), he was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Cannizzo).

Harold was a proud and decorated member of the United States Marine Corps, from which he retired with the esteemed rank of 1st Sgt. His unwavering loyalty to his country was mirrored in his everyday life, making him a reliable figure in his community.

Harold was a beacon of strength, demonstrating an unwavering resilience that both amazed and inspired those around him. His life was a testament to the Marine Corps motto, Semper Fidelis, “Always Faithful.” Much like the Marines, Harold was always steadfast in his duties, ever loyal to his family, friends, and community.

Harold was not just a man of courage and duty; he was a living symbol of patriotism and selfless service. His life was a testament to the power of resilience and the enduring spirit of the human heart.

Harold worked in the Revere Public Schools as a custodian. He loved his job and the kids he interacted with. Decorating the halls with lights during Christmas always brought him joy. He was a Boy Scout Leader of Troop 5 out of St. Anthony Church in the 70’s.

He was a devoted father of Diane and Robert of Revere, his partner, Tracy Toppi, and Robert’s daughters, Isabella DeAmelio and Tabitha DeAmelio, and great granddaughter, River Disher. Harold was a dear brother of Anthony D’Amelio, Robert D’Amelio and the late Rose D’Amelio, Henry D’Amelio, Edward D’Amelio and Roger DeAmelio and is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund in the name of Paul Baglio, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

We invite you to celebrate Harold’s life by sharing your memories, stories, and photos on his memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com. Let us remember this courageous, resilient, and loyal man whose life was a beacon of strength and inspiration to us all.

Dr. Peter Masucci, Jr.

Beloved Physician

Dr. Peter E. Masucci, Jr., 77, of Newbury, MA and formerly of Boxford and Melrose, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 10 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Peter lived a life dedicated to family and friends, touching the hearts of everyone who knew him. Born in Everett on March 14, 1948, Peter grew up in Revere, the son of Peter E. Masucci, Sr. and Lillian DiTucci Masucci, on Vane Street — right down the road from the future love of his life.

Family was at the center of Peter’s world. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna (Manchur) Masucci; his children, Kimberly and her fiancé, Forrest of Exeter, NH, Peter and his wife, Heather of Swampscott, Jennifer and her husband, Craig of San Antonio, TX, and Kathryn of Sugar Land, TX. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanne, and her husband, Michael Samoszuk, of Henderson, NV. His pride and joy were his 10 grandchildren: Ashleigh, Karly, Colin, Johnny, Kathryn, Rosalind, Madelyn, Giavanna, Steven, and Skylar. He gave them all the love — and most of the ice cream.

Peter was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1966. He earned his undergraduate degree from Boston University (1970), his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine (1974) and completed his pediatric internship and residency at Brown University Medical School (1977). Together, Peter and Donna opened their own practice, where Peter became the first pediatrician in the history of Everett. For 45 years, he was dedicated to the community and beyond, caring for countless children from the day they were born until adulthood. While running an office was their job, caring for the children was their passion. Peter worked well into his 70’s trying to reach the impossible goal of seeing every one of his patients graduate despite continually taking on new patients.

Peter served as the Chief of Pediatrics for the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, as well as an Associate Clinical Professor at Tufts University Medical School. He served as a school physician for both the city of Revere and the city of Everett. For his entire career, he was a member of the physician staff of Melrose Wakefield Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital. In 1995, he became Vice President of the Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care of Everett, a nonprofit dedicated to health care access and education for individuals and families in Everett and surrounding communities. For Peter’s unwavering dedication to the communities he served, he was honored with the Community Service Excellence Award by Children’s Hospital (2003) and the Humanitarian Award from the Italian American Society of Everett (2000).

From his days playing stickball in the streets of Revere to his cherished time as a founding player of the Boxford Bears Men’s Softball Team, Peter was a die-hard Boston sports fan. He was a longtime member of the Friends of Boston University Hockey. Peter had a passion for music — from the Beatles to Dean Martin to the Mamas and the Papas. The Phantom of the Opera was his favorite musical. He was inseparable from his current puppy, Roman, and his beloved former dog, Faith.

Peter saw little distinction between friends and family. He lived by a code he called “La Famiglia,” where family is defined not by blood but by the never-ending love we have for one another. He wanted all of his friends, family, and patients to know how much he cherished each and every one of you he was able to meet along his journey.

The family of Peter extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Richard Benetti, Dr. Shadi Khalil, Dr. Attila Nakeeb, Dr. Gary Winzelberg, and the many dedicated nurses, medical assistants, and healthcare professionals of Beth Israel Lahey Hospital, Burlington MA who provided compassionate, around-the-clock care. We are also deeply grateful to the devoted staff at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers for their unwavering support and kindness during this time.

We also extend our sincere appreciation to Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home of Saugus for handling the private burial with dignity and professionalism, and for the comfort they offered our family.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at a future date. Peter’s story will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to share an ice cream with someone you love and make a donation to Care Dimensions Kaplan Family Hospice House-Danvers, MA in memory of Peter. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.

Lois Ellen Aufiero

Former resident of Point of Pines, Revere

Lois Ellen (Petrillo) Aufiero of Dedham, passed on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Lois was the wife of Robert Edward Aufiero, Sr, who predeceased her and the daughter of the late Louis C. Petrillo and Eleanor M. (Longo) Petrillo of Revere. She is survived by her brothers: Philip Petrillo of Pensacola, FL., Louis Petrillo of East Boston and John Petrillo of New Hampshire and children: Robert Edward Aufiero, Jr. of Melrose., Rev. David Eugene Aufiero of South Hadley and Alexander Aaron Aufiero of Walpole and is furthermore, survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Born in Winthrop, Lois and her family lived in East Boston before settling in the Point of Pines neighborhood of Revere. Having spent most of her life growing up by the ocean, Lois decided to raise her three sons in the Northshore area with her husband.

Lois worked for a time as a clerk for the IRS and then as a home health aide. Once her children were grown, Lois and Robert decided to move to Dedham; maintaining an apartment behind the Legacy Place Complex.

Family and friends are invited to Visitation at St. Anthony of Padua in Revere, on Friday, August 29th, at 11:15 a.m. to be followed by the Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Internment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois’ memory to the American Heart Association. For online guestbook, visit: gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Dedham.