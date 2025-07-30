Maria LaVita Named Revere Chief of Police

Special to the Journal

New RPD Police Chief, Maria

LaVita.

On Tuesday evening, Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. announced the appointment of Maria LaVita as the 27th Chief of Police for the City of Revere. The appointment of Chief LaVita was supported by a unanimous vote on behalf of the Revere City Council. An attorney and proud graduate of Revere Public Schools, LaVita brings more than 30 years of experience in the Revere Police Department, including eight years as a member of the command staff. She is the first woman in the City’s history to serve as Chief, and the first female chief appointed in Suffolk County.

“Chief LaVita is the most qualified person to lead the Revere Police Department into the future. It was evident from the beginning of the selection process that her qualifications – including nearly 30 years on the force, 16 as a superior officer, and a Juris Doctor degree – were a cut above the rest,” commented Mayor Keefe. He continued, “Our interview panel was unanimous in their support of Chief LaVita’s selection. Today is a proud day for the city of Revere. I am confident in the ability of the Revere Police Department to serve our residents under chief LaVita’s leadership.”

Chief LaVita has served as Interim Chief of Police for the Department since June 3, 2025, when Chief David Callahan announced his retirement. As Chief, she will focus on continuing to build trust through community policing and leveraging the latest in policing technology to ensure the department is applying best practices of 21st century policing.

“It’s an honor to serve in this role in the city that raised me,” Chief LaVita said. “I have dedicated my career to protecting the safety and wellbeing of Revere residents. I look forward to working with every member of our department to deliver high quality services and improve public safety with pride and integrity.”

For the past eight years, LaVita has served as Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division, leading the detectives assigned to the major case unit, drug and gang unit, and evidence room, while also conducting internal affairs investigations. She also supervised Revere task force officers assigned to the FBI and DEA, strengthening federal partnerships to make Revere a safer community. In addition, she managed significant funds seized during narcotics investigations, ensuring those resources were properly managed and spent in furtherance of public safety. Chief LaVita began her career with the Revere Police Department as a patrol officer in 1996, achieving Sergeant in 2009, Lieutenant in 2017, and Captain in 2021. During that time, she worked as a detective for nine years, until she was assigned to lead the training division.

“Chief LaVita places a strong emphasis on integrity and professionalism, consistently highlighting the importance of ethical leadership and trust-building both inside and outside the department. Her vision for modern law enforcement includes a clear grasp of the role technology and data-driven initiatives play in crime prevention, accountability, and transparency,” commented Colonel Oscar Perez Jr., Chief of Police of Providence, Rhode Island, a member of the interview committee. He continued, “Equally important is the Chief’s commitment to true community policing. She articulated a deep understanding of what it means to serve a diverse, inner-city population, emphasizing not just visibility and engagement, but meaningful collaboration with residents and stakeholders to foster public safety.”

LaVita was raised in Revere and graduated from Revere High School in 1992, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Fitchburg State College in 1996, and a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England College in 1999. In 2007, she earned her law degree from New England Law Boston, having graduated Magna Cum Laude.

“She is the best choice all-around: I’m 100% behind her,” commented Ward 6 City Councillor and former Police Sergeant Chris Giannino. “I’ve known her from the day she started the job, and watched her grow through the ranks. No matter what job she has been given, whether it be patrol, special assignment, and so on, she always does her job, and does it above and beyond.”