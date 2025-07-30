City Council Confirms Appointment of New VSO

By Adam Swift

The city council unanimously approved the appointment of Iraqi combat veteran and VFW Post 6712 Chaplain Danny Hernandez as Revere’s new Director of the Veterans’ Services Office on Monday night.

“Mr. Hernandez has demonstrated the experience and ability to help maintain the department and assist veterans of the City of Revere,” stated Mayor Patrick Keefe.

Keefe noted that Hernandez is a very engaged parent and person in the community, and as a veteran in the community who comes from a family who has served in the armed forces.

“So far, as the interim VSO, he has done a great job and really worked well with the team down there and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does over the next many years serving in this role,” said Keefe.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, who chairs the appointments subcommittee, asked Hernandez about his background and vision for the department.

“I’m originally from East Boston, I joined the military in 1997 and served six years, got out because I went to college,” said Hernandez.

However, he soon got a call to return to active duty and went overseas to Iraq. Hernandez noted that his wife was also actively serving in the military at the time he was deployed.

Hernandez said he has three daughters who are all in high school.

“I’ve always volunteered, I’m big on volunteering, not just for the city of Revere, but also for Saugus, and sometimes in Lynn and in other cities throughout the region,” Hernandez said. “I’ve always been the person that’s behind the scenes, I never like to be in the spotlight, but someone gave me an offer and gave me a directive and here I am.”

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he was impressed with the work Hernandez has done as the chaplain at the Beachmont VFW, as well as his work at the veterans’ food bank.

“I recently had the opportunity to meet him; I went into his office last week and I was truly impressed,” said Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya. “Danny’s work ethic, with his strong organizational skills, are exactly what that department needs. But more importantly, through our conversation, it became clear that Danny puts veterans and their families above all else.”

Council President Marc Silvestri, a former VSO in Revere, said he has known Hernandez for some time and that he is confident that Hernandez and the others in the office will bring life to the department and do amazing work.