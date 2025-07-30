News Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival by Journal Staff • July 30, 2025 • 0 Comments This year’s Sand Sculpting Festival theme celebrated the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversaryof the American Revolution, with historical reenactors like Revere resident, Tom Coots, andJonathan Lane, Executive Director, Revolution 250. Marianne Salza PhotosSecond place winner, “Deep Sleep,” shown to the right, by SlavianBorecki, Poland. Visitors admiring the sand sculptures at Revere Beach on July 26. Click on a photo to view in full-size