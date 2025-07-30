News

Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival

by  •  • 0 Comments
This year’s Sand Sculpting Festival theme celebrated the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary
of the American Revolution, with historical reenactors like Revere resident, Tom Coots, and
Jonathan Lane, Executive Director, Revolution 250.
Marianne Salza Photos
Second place winner, “Deep Sleep,” shown to the right, by Slavian
Borecki, Poland.
Visitors admiring the sand sculptures at Revere Beach on July 26.

Click on a photo to view in full-size

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.