The Meat will be ‘Falling Off the Bone’ Soon on Revere Beach

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 16, in the City Council Chamber. Chair Robert Selevitch, Liliana Monroy, and Daniel Occena were on hand for the session.

The most anticipated hearing of the evening was the application from Fifth Avenue Steakhouse, Inc. d/b/a Floramo’s Restaurant, 492 Revere Beach Boulevard (John Floramo, manager), for an All Alcohol Restaurant license with requested hours of Sunday (11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.), Monday – Wednesday (11 a.m. – 11 p.m.), and Thursday – Saturday (11 a.m. – 1 a.m.) with requested seating for 150 patrons and requested entertainment of a widescreen cable TV, radio, and musical bingo.

The storied Floramo’s Restaurant operated in Chelsea for almost 40 years from the mid-1980s through 2022, and also had other outposts, including one in Malden. Floramo’s was known far and wide for its famous radio ads in which the narrator boomed the iconic phrase, “Where the meat falls off the bone!”

Attorney Tyler Henseler from the firm of Upton, Connell, and Devlin, 112 Water St., Boston, presented the application.

“This will be a unique place where there is public need for a license at this location,” said Henselaer, noting that the location is the site of a defunct restaurant (Antonia’s). “Floramo’s will provide a unique concept for the area offering steak tips, ribs, seafood, and Italian cuisine.” He noted that John Floramo has more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant business.

“I’m personally excited that you are coming here,” said Selevitch. “I went to the Chelsea restaurant all the time, as well as the one in Malden.”

“I’m equally excited for this family to bring their rich family tradition to Revere,” added Occena.

Ward 5 City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya spoke in support of the application and also added a few suggestions about the scope of the license. “I’m also very excited about this and everyone is supportive of this,” said Guarino-Sawaya, who then suggested that the closing on Sunday be extended to 11:00 and that karaoke be added to the entertainment license.

Floramo noted that since COVID, business usually wraps up early on Sundays, but he accepted the option to stay open until 11:00, as well as for karaoke and a DJ.

Michael Tucker, who lives in a condo nearby at 500 Revere Beach Blvd, added his support. “This will be a fantastic opportunity for Revere and I look forward to going there,” Tucker said.

Ward 2 City Councilor Ira Novoselsky also spoke in favor of the application “Even though it’s not in my ward, I look forward to Floramo’s coming here. I used to eat at Floramo’s in Chelsea,” said Novoselsky, who then asked the big question of the evening that was foremost on everybody’s mind: “Everyone is asking ‘When are you opening’?”

Floramo said he is in the midst of extensively renovating the building and hopes to open before Labor Day.

The commissioners unanimously approved issuing the licenses, including the amendments.

In other business on a busy mid-summer agenda, the commissioners approved a request from Chocolaffee, LLC, Diana Cardona, manager, 9 Dehon Street, for outdoor seating with three tables for 10 patrons with requested hours from 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

Novoselsky spoke in favor of the application, as did Revere Community Committee member Travis Alpert.

“I love the idea of outdoor seating,” said Alpert. “It will bring life to Sandler Square.”

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commissioners approved a request from Patel Dairy Mart Liquors, Inc. d/b/a Dairy Mart 160 Squire Road, Saumitkumar N. Patel, President and Manager, to transfer an All Alcohol Package Store license from Netraa, Inc., with a pledge of license and inventory to Rockland Trust Company.

Atty. Thomas T. Truax of Salem presented the application on behalf of Mr. Patel. Truax told the commissioners that the real estate is being sold in addition to the business. He said Mr. Patel has been working at the Dairy Mart for the past two years and that he is TIPS-certified. Truax said the operation of the new business will remain the same as the current business and will be retaining the employees.

“This is a great store and they’re going to continue with things the way they are,” said Truax.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission conducted two hearings. The first pertained to MFRP Corp., d/b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road, Peter DePesa, Manager. This was a continuation of previous hearings “into the failure to provide adequate security, resulting in multiple violent attacks on patrons” that occurred in January.

Mr. DePesa informed the board previously that he would be hiring his own security company to maintain order both inside and outside the premises, including the parking lot, which is where the incidents in question had occurred.

The commissioners had asked Mr. DePesa to come back for a further hearing in order for the commission to review how things had been going with the new security firm.

“The incidents that brought us forward here from January are six months in the past,” said Robert DePesa, who is an owner of the establishment. “We have had great success with the new security company we have hired.

“The environment today is a lot different than it was years ago. It’s very difficult because there is a total lack of respect for security and police officers,” added DePesa, who cited the incident that occurred on Revere Beach earlier this summer in which police officers were struck by automobiles while trying to maintain order among a large crowd at the beach.

Revere Police Lieut. Glenn Malley, who was on hand for the meeting, asked about some of the particulars of the security operations. The company’s owner, who noted that his firm provides security for about 20 establishments in the area, said that he tailors security measures to the uniqueness of each location.

He said that his security team screens patrons at the door for potential undesirable customers and that clearing the parking lot after closing has not been an issue.

“This has been night and day since the last time we discussed this,” said Occena. “I’ve observed how the closing has been going on four separate occasions and I’ve been thoroughly impressed with the changes you’ve made.”

“I’m also very positive about this security plan,” added Monroy.

The commissioners then voted to place the matter “on file,” which essentially closes it.

“I want to thank you for taking our concerns seriously,” added Selevitch.

The next hearing pertained to Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road, Charles Delpidio, manager, regarding “a review of the effectiveness of new security changes.”

The change that was implemented requires that a fire watch detail be required only when there are more than 100 persons on the premises.

Delpidio said he accepts the police and fire watch details that have been established and that he will henceforward be passing on the cost of the details to those who rent the space.

Acting Fire Chief James Cullen told the commissioners that he favors the present set-up regarding the need for a fire detail when there are more than 100 patrons in the building. There are three separate rooms at the facility with a total capacity of 1900 persons.

Deputy Chief Paul Cheever also spoke briefly and answered commissioners’ questions.

Kevin O’Hara, the President of the Firefighters Union, noted some past incidents that he said indicated the need for heightened public safety at Wonderland.

Cullen also noted that the Fire Department has the authority to order a fire watch detail that is independent of whatever the License Commission may order as a condition of the license. In the end, the commissioners voted to increase the limit for a required fire watch detail to 150 patrons as a condition of the license, though the Fire Dept. is not bound by that order, and Cullen indicated that he will be maintaining the 100-person threshold.

The commission issued a number of one-day licenses for upcoming events in August and September.

— Josue Vides-Erazo applied for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment license, to be exercised on Shirley Avenue between North Shore Road and Orr Square on Sunday, August 3, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain date of August 23, for a Ciclovia open-street event with an expected attendance of 200 persons.

Mr. Vides-Erazo said that the street will be closed to auto traffic to encourage attendees to walk, bike, and roll to the event. “The goal is to reimagine what Shirley Ave. might look like without automobile traffic,” Mr. Vides-Erazo said, noting that Ciclovia promotes healthy-living for which he has received grant funding from the state.

Ward 2 City Councillor Ira Novoelsey spoke in support of the application. “This is a new type of event for Shirley Ave.,” said the veteran city councillor. “Most of the businesses will be closed on a Sunday, so we’re just trying to get something new going on Shirley Ave..”

Laura Christopher, who is with the MassDevelopment agency that has been working with Vides-Erazo for this event, said, “We definitely support this event and feel confident and inspired by the community support he has received.”

Alexandra Pomponio who lives at 1510 No. Shore Rd. and who is on the Board of Directors of the Revere Chamber of Commerce, voiced the Chamber’s support.

“We’re very supportive of this event,” she said. “This is really encouraging of the healthy lifestyle, and we’ve been working in collaboration with Josue on this event.”

Jan Dumas, who is a member of the Revere Community Committee, spoke in favor of the application. “We back Josue and will be helping him out with this event,” said Dumas.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

— Mr. Vides-Erazo also applied for another 1-day Entertainment license to be exercised at Fitzhenry Square on Saturday, September 20, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain location of the Garfield School Gymnasium, for a Ciclovia open-street event with an expected attendance of 100 persons.

Mr. Vides-Erazo said that this event will be slightly different than the first event and he will be working in coordination with The Neighborhood Developers with a focus once again on healthy living. He said the entertainment will consist of a DJ. This event will take place on the same day as the city’s Cultural Festival in the Shirley Ave. neighborhood.

The commissioners unanimously approved this application as well.

— The commission approved an application of Diana Cardona for five, 1-day Entertainment licenses to be exercised at Sandler Square on the following Saturdays: August 2, August 9, August 16, August 23, August 30, from 4 p.m.– 8 .m., for a summer concert series showcasing local artists with an expected attendance of 50–80 persons.

The commission also approved two other applications for 1-day licenses from Ms. Cardona, the first for a 1-day Entertainment license that took place at the American Legion’s McMackin Veterans Memorial Park this past Thursday to celebrate Colombian Independence Day, and the other for a 1-day Entertainment license in Sandler Square this past Sunday, July 20, for a first anniversary celebration of her business, Chocolaffee.

— The commissioners approved an application from Macy Burns, 649 Squire Road, Arielle Andrews, Event Manager, for a 1-day Entertainment License to be exercised in the parking lot at 649 Squire Road on Saturday, August 2, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, August 3, for three motorcycle stunt shows with an expected attendance of 500–1000.

Ms. Andrews said she is the marketing director for Boston Motorcycling Group and said she has conducted similar shows at the company’s other locations. She described the safety measures and barriers that will be put in place and that onlookers will be kept outside the barriers. There will be food trucks, an ice cream truck. and vendors.

She added that the professional stunt riders will be performing at intervals throughout the day and that there will be two Revere police detail officers on hand for the entire day.

— The commissioners approved the application of The Neighborhood Developers (TND) for a 1-day Entertainment license for the annual Shirley Ave. Cultural Festival that will be held in Sandler Square on Saturday, September 20, from 1 p.m.–4 p.m., with a rain location of the Garfield School Gymnasium, with an expected attendance of 100-200.

Jasmin Bach, the event manager, told the commissioners this is the 12th year for this event, which will feature free food and entertainment, including cultural performances such as dancers and singers, a DJ, and kids activities including a bouncy house. The event will be held on Centennial Ave. and Dehon St., which will be closed off for the event, at Sandler Square.

“I’ve been involved with this since Day One for all of the years we’ve been having it and working with the police for the closing of the streets,” said Novoselsky. “Everything always has worked out every year without any problems.”

Jan Dumas and Travis Alpert with the Revere Community Committee also spoke in favor of the application.

The commission received the following two communications in the past month:

1. Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of a Farmer Brewery Pouring Permit for Twisted Fate Brewing Suffolk Downs, LLC d/b/a Twisted Fate Brewing.

2. Notification from the ABCC of approval of an All Alcohol Restaurant license for Lumina Lounge, LLC d/b/a Lumina Lounge.

The next meeting of the commission is set for August 20.