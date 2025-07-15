Mark Your Calendars for the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival July 25-27

We are writing to give our readers the advance heads-up that this year’s Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival runs from Friday, July 25 through Sunday, July 27.

The annual Sand Sculpting Festival, now in its 21st year under the auspices of the non-profit Revere Beach Partnership, is the premiere, post-4th of July event of the summer season in the Boston area. This year’s festival once again will sport an international flavor with sand sculptors coming from the Netherlands, Poland, and Canada, and from across the U.S., including Hawaii.

The participants will be competing for cash prizes, as well as an award for People’s Choice. The theme of this year’s festival is, “The Revolution Starts Here!” in recognition of the 250th anniversary iof the start of the American Revolution, which included the first naval engagement of the war on nearby Chelsea Creek on May 27-28, 1775.

In addition to the sand sculptures, the festival will feature over 75 food vendors, food trucks and exhibitors, interactive activities, amusement rides, and fireworks.

With an expected attendance of more than 500,00 persons, traffic obviously will be congested, so it is highly-recommended that anyone planning to attend should take public transportation. The Blue Line has two stops at Revere Beach (Wonderland and Revere Beach stations) and is by far the best choice for festival-goers. The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival truly is an event for the entire family. We guarantee that the amazing creations of these incredibly-talented artists will create memories for everyone that will last a lifetime