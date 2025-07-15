A few weeks back, we basically wrote off the Red Sox, who appeared destined for yet another last-place finish in the American League East.

At the time, we paraphrased a line from the 1967 Impossible Dream record:

“When April’s high aspirations

“Turned to September’s tears.”

However, in light of the Sox’ 10-game winning streak to enter the all-star break, another line from that record comes to mind:

“Look at them go,

“10 in a row!”

Even though six of the 10 wins came against two of the worst teams in baseball (Washington and Colorado), it still has been a fun two-week stretch for even casual fans such as ourselves.

Though this young Sox squad bears a lot of resemblance to that ‘67 team, we’re not ready to jump on the bandwagon just yet. Boston had been in playoff position at the all-star break for the past three years — they were 10 games over .500 at the break in 2024 — only to end up in last place in the AL East in both 2022 and 2023 and in third place last year.

Only time will tell whether the Sox will continue their magical run after the all-star break — and if they do, we will be more than happy to have been proven wrong.