….And We Commend Mayor Keefe and the AHTF

We know we speak not only for the senior citizens in our community, but also for all of our fellow residents, in offering our thanks and commendations to Mayor Patrick Keefe and the members of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund for their efforts to implement a Senior Home Repair program that will allow some of our senior citizens to stay in the homes where they have lived for decades, but for whom the cost of necessary repairs to allow them to “age-in-place” may be unaffordable.

Revere’s senior citizens are an integral part of the fabric of our community and this program, which will provide grants of up to $5,000 for improvements such as the installation of ramps, railings, and HVAC systems to meet the needs of our ever-increasing population of senior citizens, aims to fill a gap for those seniors who may be house-rich but cash-poor and for whom the only alternative, when faced with major repairs, is to sell their homes.

In addition, our city officials, recognizing that the application process can be daunting for some seniors, will make available the staff of the Dept. of Elder Services for assistance.

The Senior Home Repair program is among a number of initiatives being undertaken by the AHTF in conjunction with Mayor Keefe’s administration to create affordable housing in our community. Although no one is under any delusions that local government alone can solve the massive problem of the lack of housing in the United States, the efforts by Mayor Keefe and the AHTF show that Revere is doing its part for the people of our city.