Obituaries 07-09-2025

Beverly Martorelli

She will be remembered as a woman of strength, determination and unwavering love

Beverly (Palumbo) Martorelli, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on July 2, 2025 at the age of 88.

Born on June 29, 1937 to the late Nicholas and Viola Palumbo, she was the devoted wife of 61 years to the late Robert D. Martorelli. Beverly was known for her fiery spirit and feisty personality that were as robust as the flavors she masterfully combined in her kitchen. Beverly’s devotion to her family was the cornerstone of her existence, and she expressed this love through her incredible culinary skills and her immaculate home.

Beverly’s home was a reflection of her character – spotless, organized and welcoming. Her dedication to maintaining a pristine house was legendary; the floors were so clean you could eat from them, and the laundry was always perfectly done. But it was in her kitchen where Beverly truly shone. She was renowned for her comforting dishes, from peas and pasta to vinegar, peppers and eggs. Her gravy and meatballs were a particular delight, the secret to which she often said was, “Sauce is made with tomatoes; gravy is made with meat.” Her love for cooking was not simply about the food; it was her unique way of nurturing and caring for those she loved.

Beverly was the devoted mother of Mark Martorelli of Revere and the late Robert A. Martorelli, caring mother-in-law to Christine Albano, adored grandmother of Michael Martorelli and his wife, Jacqueline and Matthew Martorelli, dear sister of Nicholas Palumbo and his wife, Marie of Stoneham, cherished aunt of Elena and Anne.

Her Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, July 8 followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery.

We invite all who knew and loved Beverly to share their memories and upload photos to her memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com. Your stories will help keep her spirit alive and celebrate the wonderful life she lived.