The third Annual Evan Goldney Memorial 3 on 3 Classic will take place on Saturday Sept. 20 at the RHS Fieldhouse starting at 10 a.m. The event will also offer raffles, food & refreshments.

Over the past two years the Evan Goldney Memorial has rewarded $14,000 in Revere student scholarships.

100% of proceeds benefit the Evan John Goldney Scholarship Fund. Sponsorships for the tournament are $200.

If you’d like to sponsor, please contact Ryan Goldney at 781-771-9415. Thank you.