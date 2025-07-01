News Taste the Return Bagel Bin is Open! by Journal Staff • July 1, 2025 • 0 Comments Bagel Bin owners George Vlladesi and Hansi Vlladesi join city and Revere Chamber of Commerce officials inside their beautiful, new restaurant for a photo at the grand opening celebration. Fromleft, are Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Juanita Haas, Marta Flores, Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Judie Vankooiman, Mayor Patrick Keefe, RCC Executive Director Erica Porzio, George Vlladesi, Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto, Kim Fall, Hansi Vlladesi, Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna, and Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio.