News Brief

Public Invited for Army Band Concert Aboard USS Constitution

USS Constitution is honored to welcome the 215th Army Band’s musical ensemble, Revolution—an eight-piece fife and drum unit—aboard “Old Ironsides” on Monday, July 7, 2025, for a free public concert.

Guests may begin boarding USS Constitution at 9:30 a.m. The concert will begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 10:30 a.m. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests aged 18 and older must present a valid state- or federally-issued photo ID or passport to board the ship.

USS Constitution is open for public visitation Tuesday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Revere Food Access Partner Feeling Strain as Food For Free Needs Donations

Food For Free’s food rescue program saves fresh, nutritious food from grocery stores, farms, hospitals, universities, and corporate dining facilities, redirecting it to 79 partners across 15 communities. This rescued food supports emergency food programs, schools, and youth centers for low-income individuals.

With the loss of key partners, the demand for fresh produce and healthy proteins—items in short supply—continues to rise. In fact, in 2024 alone, Boston Organics donated over 21,500 lbs of fresh food, Freight Farms contributed 8,500 lbs, and Daily Table added another 20,000 lbs to Food For Free. As these contributions vanish, pantries are struggling to meet demand.

Ninety-five percent of Food For Free’s pantry partners request fresh produce. To address this critical need, the nonprofit is calling on more local businesses in Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Medford, Chelsea, Malden, and Everett to help.

“As these partners close their doors, meeting the growing demand for healthy food is becoming more of a challenge,” says Tim Cavaretta, Director of Operations at Food For Free. “We’ve been able to step up, but the need for fresh produce and healthy proteins is more critical than ever as pantries face increased demand from the community.”

One such food access partner feeling the strain is Revival Chelsea, a community staple providing food assistance to families in Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Everett, and Lynn. Through its Yellow Box Food Program, clients can choose from an array of fresh produce and rescued prepared foods like sandwiches and salads—thanks to Food For Free’s partnership. Revival Chelsea’s clients are often waiting in long lines for the food they need, with some families needing assistance multiple times per week.

“In Chelsea, a city facing numerous social injustices, our Food Pantry has been working tirelessly to support those in need,” says Elaine Mendes, Pastor and Community Organizer, Revival Chelsea. “Since 2016 we’ve been serving around 400 families every Monday with regular food assistance, primarily through Food For Free as our main source of food. Additionally, our Yellow Box Food program has provided incentives and prepared meals, fruits, juices, and more to 50 men and women in need over the past 18 months.”

This program has made a significant difference in the lives of these individuals, many of whom face limited access to nutritious food. By providing ready-to-eat meals and essential items, we’ve helped alleviate food insecurity and brought hope to those who need it most. “Yellow Box” is a highly effective food program that aims to stop hunger in people experiencing housing insecurity, such as when a person rents housing with limited or no kitchen access.

Boston’s Summer Nights Come Alive with 2025 Tito Puente Latin Music Series

Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción (IBA) kicks off the annual Tito Puente Latin Music Series on July 10 at 7 p.m. with a lively performance by Cuban singer-songwriter Barbara Zamora Vargas at O’Day Playground (85 W Newton St, Boston, MA 02118). Presented in partnership with Berklee College of Music, the City of Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the National Endowment for the Arts, the six-concert summer series brings the vibrant rhythms of Latin Caribbean music to parks across Boston, filling Thursday evenings with salsa, soul, and dancing.

Showcasing the vibrant sound of live Latin music, the series features dynamic performances from a diverse lineup of Latin artists. This summer, audiences can turn up the volume with Hugo Díaz, celebrate Boston’s rich cultural diversity with Costa Rican native Manolo Mairena y la Pura Vida, and experience the bold sounds of Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation scholarship recipient Kristalis y Las Nenas del Swing. Claves and Blue will deliver an extraordinary blend of Cuban music and Latin jazz, leading up to the grand finale on August 14 with the unforgettable tropical rhythms of Puerto Rican artist Jesús Pagán.

“For 17 years, this music series has brought the soul of Latin music to Boston’s parks, transforming summer nights into vibrant celebrations of culture, rhythm, and community,” said Vanessa Calderón-Rosado, IBA CEO. “What ultimately began as a tribute to the legendary Tito Puente has grown into a powerful tradition, one that honors the roots of Latin music while creating joyful, inclusive spaces where people from all walks of life can connect through the universal language of music. Through our partnerships with Berklee College of Music, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and National Endowment for the Arts, we’re proud to present free, live performances that uplifts and empowers communities across our city.”

Notably including performances by Berklee students, alumni, and world-renowned artists, IBA looks forward to continuing to foster a vibrant Latin music and salsa community.