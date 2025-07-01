New Revere High School Project Moving Smoothly through Early Phases of Site Work

Site prep complete, final demolition permits to be pulled in July

Special to the Journal

The new Revere High School project, soon to be located at the former Wonderland Dog Track site, is moving smoothly through the early phases of site work, with the project progressing on schedule and within budget. Consigli, the contracting company for the project, has mobilized to the site and completed installation of Phase 1 security fencing as well as erosion and pest control measures. Additionally, the construction trailers have been dropped and are in the process of being set up.

“We are one step closer to providing the youth of Revere with a school they can be proud of,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. He continued, “Having a stable foundation, both literally and figuratively, to build on is critical in any construction project. We are gearing up for a formal ground breaking in early fall, and I am eager to see the first bits of our school take shape this year.”

Consigli anticipates securing the final demolition and trailer occupancy permits by July and will then move on to demolition of old foundations and pavement, as well as clearing of vegetation at select areas of the site. Removal of the old foundations and site elements is anticipated to continue for approximately 4-5 weeks. As final permits for Phase 2 new building construction are secured in July and August, the project will then transition to sitework to prepare for the installation of the new foundations by September and into the winter months.