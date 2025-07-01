Vanessa J. Biasella Announces Candidacy for Ward 6 School Committee

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Lifelong Revere resident Vanessa J Biasella,has officially declared her candidacy for the Ward 6 seat on the Revere School Committee. Vanessa lives in North Revere with her husband Mike, where they own their home and remain deeply invested in the Revere community. A Revere High School graduate, she is the proud mother of four – including two recent RHS graduates and two currently attending Garfield Middle School.

Vanessa has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of Revere’s students and families. Whether volunteering at field day, supporting extracurriculars like baseball, band, basketball, or most recently school plays, she is always present and engaged. Her dedication extends beyond the classroom with a strong history of civic involvement, including service with the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation with the Revere History Museum, Revere Cultural Council, and the North Revere Neighborhood Group. She has coached youth softball and baseball, helped facilitate park revitalization projects such as Harmon and Liberty Parks, and worked to protect the community from out-of-town developers. Vanessa has also written and secured grants to support local initiatives such as the urban trail in North Revere. the Northern Strand Bike Trail with the Baker administration and has contributed to long-term planning through her work with Bike to the Sea and the RHS Visioning Committee.

Vanessa brings an extensive and well-rounded background in education that will be a tremendous asset to Revere families if elected to the School Committee. She holds an associate degree in liberal arts from Bunker Hill Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in History and a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education from Salem State University. In addition, she is licensed in special education and currently serves as both a special educator and special education liaison. Vanessa has also volunteered as a special education advocate, demonstrating her dedication to supporting all learners. She holds a Director II certification in early childhood education and began her career over 23 year ago at the Kiddie Koop in Revere. Today, she teaches at Lynn Classical High School, specializing in executive functioning skill development for students in grades 9 through 12. She is also a certified Orten Gillingham practitioner (reading) and a globally certified maritime archaeologist. Her breadth of experience across all educational levels uniquely positions her to advocate for students, families, and educators throughout the district.

Vanessa is deeply committed to family values and ensuring that parents have a strong voice in their children’s education. She believes in open communication, respect, and true partnership between families and schools. As an experienced educator, Vanessa also understands the vital role teachers play in student success. She is passionate about supporting educators by advocating for the resources, tools, and professional support they need to thrive in the classroom.

Vanessa is known for her honesty, integrity, and accessibility. She is committed to putting Revere families first and will always be a responsive and dedicated advocate on the School Committee. Vanessa pledges to support all students, regardless of their individual paths or needs. Whether it’s expanding access to Early College and dual enrollment programs – which she championed years ago when her eldest was the only participant at RHS with BHCC – promoting trade apprenticeships, strengthening special education services and classroom supports, or ensuring a more active, effective and immediate response to bullying, Vanessa is focused on creating real opportunities and safe, supportive environments for every student.

For more information or to reach out:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 781-469-1153

Donations can be mailed to to 10 Robert St., Revere, MA 02151