Revere’s Diana Cavazos Performed National Anthem at MassBay’s 63rd Commencement

Special to the Journal

MassBay Community College announced that 2025 graduate Diana Cavazos of Revere performed the national anthem at the College’s 63rd Commencement ceremony, which took place on Thursday, May 29, at the Wellesley Hills campus.

Cavazos, who graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing, demonstrated a remarkable story of perseverance, talent, and determination. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, she worked as a nurse in geriatric care before coming to the United States to improve her English through an au pair program. What began as a plan for a few English classes evolved into the full-time pursuit of her degree.

“In Mexico I was a practicing nurse helping geriatric patients, but I wanted to work on my English skills,” Cavazos stated. “I moved to the U.S. to become an au pair and started taking classes. I had been working extremely hard to improve my English; there was a time when going to the grocery store was an adventure. I could barely say hello, and by graduation, I was ready to sing the national anthem.”

Cavazos has been singing since childhood, developing her performance skills at parties and events with her father. She described being chosen to perform at commencement as a tremendous honor, reflecting her dream of being welcomed and part of something greater in this country.

During her time at MassBay, Cavazos was named to the Dean’s List twice and was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She was also an active member of the Nursing Club. She appreciated the diversity and strong sense of community at MassBay, comparing it to her home in Mexico.

Following her graduation, Cavazos hopes to continue her work in the nursing field, particularly in geriatric or rehabilitation settings, aiming to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. She expressed gratitude for the support received from the MassBay community, which contributed to her personal and academic growth.