FKO Celebrates First-ever Graduation of OST Apprenticeship Program in State

Special to the Journal

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) proudly celebrated a historic milestone on June 5, 2025, with the graduation of the first cohort of its registered apprenticeship program for the Out-of-School Time (OST) workforce- Massachusetts and the country’s first and only full-time apprenticeship of its kind.

Held at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield, the graduation honored the dedicated apprentices who completed a rigorous, full-time program designed to elevate and professionalize the OST field. The event brought together state leaders, funders, family members, and fellow educators to recognize the graduates’ commitment and accomplishments. Special guests included Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) Commissioner Amy Kershaw, Director of the Division of Apprentice Standards at the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) Lara Thomas, and longtime champions of equitable access to youth development and workforce initiatives.

“This celebration isn’t just about graduation, it’s about transformation,” said Deborah Kneeland Keegan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of FKO. “These remarkable educators have completed a groundbreaking journey of professional growth, and they represent the future of a stronger, more sustainable OST workforce.”

FKO’s registered apprenticeship, launched in 2024, supports educators with full-time employment, livable wages, benefits, and a clear pathway to long-term careers in youth development. Over the course of the program, apprentices completed 2,000 hours of on-the-job learning, 150 hours of coursework through the Institute for Education and Professional Development (IEPD) and received consistent one-on-one mentorship and competency-based evaluations.

Commissioner Amy Kershaw praised the graduates and FKO’s initiative during her remarks: “You’re part of something bigger in the work that you’ve chosen to do every day… You’ve demonstrated exactly how we can support the workforce so they can gain additional skills, bring them back to the classroom, and increase their compensation as they go.”

The program builds on FKO’s earlier Full-Time OST Educator Initiative, which demonstrated a 89% retention rate, significantly higher than part-time roles in the field. With the support of EEC’s Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3) grant, EOLWD’s Expanded Apprenticeship funding, and private funders like the Amelia Peabody Foundation, Liberty Mutual Foundation, and United Way of Massachusetts Bay, FKO has turned a bold idea into a scalable solution.

As the graduates received their certificates to cheers and standing ovations, the moment underscored what’s possible when public and private sectors unite to invest in people and potential.

“This is just the beginning,” said Keegan. “We believe this model can and should be replicated across Massachusetts and beyond to ensure that all children have access to high-quality, consistent, and passionate educators in their out-of-school hours.”

To learn more about FKO’s registered apprenticeship program and how it is shaping the future of the OST workforce, visit: https://fkoafterschool.org/ost-apprenticeship-program/.

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO) is a leading provider of high-quality afterschool north of Boston. With nearly forty years of experience, FKO programs offer safe and nurturing environments where children can learn, grow, and thrive beyond regular school hours.