Longtime Revere Educator, Kim Doherty, Retiring After 30 Years

By Melissa Moore-Randall

As many veteran teachers are beginning the next chapter of their lives, Kim Doherty will be joining them as the newest member of the “Retiree Club.”

Kim began her teaching career in 1994 as a paraprofessional in the Early Learning Program at the Garfield School. The following year she became a Lead Teacher in the same classroom she was a paraprofessional in. Kim remained at Garfield for seven years. Where she enjoyed her time working with the youngest students in our district.

Doherty, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies (CAGS) in administration, came to the “original” Whelan School in 2002 as a second grade educator, and never left marking the beginning of her 30 year career.

“I have a wonderful and supportive husband, two beautiful children, who are also public service providers. My son is a firefighter and my daughter is a BCBA in Framingham. They have both blessed me with grandchildren.”

“I have enjoyed starting every year with a group of new students who bring so much enthusiasm, wonder, and experience to learning. At the end of every school year, it’s rewarding to look back and see how far we have come in just a year. I have probably learned as much from my students and families as they have from me. Working with dedicated colleagues brings such pride knowing that we are all in it for our “kids”. The Whelan is my family!”

In addition to all of the wonderful memories she has, she also faced challenges throughout her 30 year tenure. “My biggest challenge came during Covid, when we were working remotely at home on Zoom, as well as from our empty classrooms. Walking into a building that usually houses over 700 students, and having only a handful of staff present was something that I would never want to get used to. Easing back into a routine of students coming back into the building was welcoming, and yet uncertain under the circumstances.”

As she begins the next phase in her life she is looking for some much needed relaxation. “My plans for retirement are to spend more time reading, traveling, and spending time with family. I look forward to the next chapter!”