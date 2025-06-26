Healey-Driscoll Admin. adds more Listening Sessions to gather Public Feedback for Statewide K-12 Graduation Requirements

Special to the Journal

After receiving overwhelming participation from a series of statewide listening sessions and online survey this Spring, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced it is offering two additional virtual listening sessions, including one specifically for students, to inform Governor Maura Healey’s K-12 Statewide Graduation Council.

The listening sessions on June 25 and June 30, 2025 are a chance for students, educators, parents and caregivers and a broad range of stakeholders to offer feedback on a new statewide graduation requirement, including the role of assessment, the potential for differentiated pathways to earning the competency determination, and the completion of additional experiences that demonstrate civic, college, and career readiness.

“The Graduation Council received so much insightful, constructive feedback from students, families, educators and stakeholders who attended the first six listening sessions. We thought it was important to offer more opportunities for the public to weigh in,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler. “I encourage everyone to participate and offer their perspectives as we work to bring the definition of what it means to graduate high school to new heights.”

Register for listening sessions:

• Wednesday, June 25th: Virtual, 5-7p.m.

• Monday, June 30th: Virtual Student Listening Session, 5-6p.m. (Note: this listening session is for students only)

Further, the Healey-Driscoll Administration launched an online survey to expand opportunities for public input. Students, parents and caregivers, educators, school counselors, businesses and community residents can complete the survey at Mass.gov/K12GradCouncil by June 30, 2025. The survey is available in six languages and takes 7-10 minutes to complete.

Governor Healey established the Massachusetts K-12 Statewide Graduation Council through Executive Order, and the Council is led by the Secretary of Education and Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education. The Council includes a broad range of stakeholders, including students, parents/caregivers, educators, school counselors, labor, education advocacy organizations, higher education representatives, legislators, and the business community.

For more information on the council, listening sessions, and public survey, visit Mass.gov/K12GradCouncil.