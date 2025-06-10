RHS Roundup

RHS flag football falls just short in playoff contest

The first-ever Revere High flag football team fell just short in its playoff contest with Arlington Catholic last week, dropping a 14-13 decision.

“While we ended our season short of our goal, it was a hard-fought game,” said RHS head coach Becky Coots, whose squad compiled a fine 8-6-1 record in their inaugural campaign to finish in seventh place in their division and earn a spot in the playoffs.

Arlington Catholic came out and scored first, but the Lady Patriots responded right away with a touchdown by senior Marwa Riad. Revere then took the lead when freshman Haley Peralta came onto the field after subbing in for an injury and delivered on offense, scoring a touchdown on her first play.

The Lady Patriot defense meanwhile, held firm after yielding the initial AC touchdown. Valeria Sepulveda Quintero came out very strong with three sacks and four flag-pulls. Senior Captain Reem Alhyari had an impressive five flag-pulls. On offense, sophomore quarterback Paula Lopez was sharp, completing 13 passes.

However, a crucial penalty allowed AC to move into good field position from where they scored the winning TD late in the game.

“As we ended our first season, ‘proud’ doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel about this team,” said Coots. “They were the first in RHS history and will forever be remembered. We are only getting started and ready for year two.”

Coots also acknowledged the contributions of assistant coaches Jason Torrey and Justin Pezzuto. “This wouldn’t have been possible without them,” Coots said.