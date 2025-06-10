Rep. Giannino Honored with 2025 Educator Diversity Legislative Champion Award

Special to the Journal

On May 28, Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere) was recognized with the 2025 Educator Diversity Legislative Champion Award by Latinos for Education during their annual Latino Educators Shine event. The award honors one House member and one Senator each year for their leadership and commitment to diversifying the Commonwealth’s educator workforce.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award and to stand alongside so many passionate advocates working to ensure our students see themselves reflected in the classroom,” said Representative Giannino. “A more diverse educator workforce strengthens our schools, supports student success, and builds a more equitable future for all.”

Representative Giannino has been a proud supporter of legislation and policy priorities that center equity in education, including provisions championed by Latinos for Education that advance educator diversity and retention. She has also worked to uplift the voices of Latino educators and students across the state.

The event also recognized former House Education Chair, Leader Alice Peisch for her instrumental role in passing key legislation supporting educator diversity. The celebration featured inspiring remarks from community leaders, moving stories from educators, and a special musical performance by the Revere High School Rock and Jazz Ensemble.

“Representative Giannino has been a tireless champion for equity and a powerful voice in advancing policies that open doors for educators of color across Massachusetts,” said Amanda Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latinos for Education. “We’re proud to honor her leadership alongside the incredible educators recognized today—teachers who are not only transforming classrooms but shaping futures. Hosting this event at the State House sends a clear message that our educators belong at the center of policymaking, and their voices deserve to be heard at the highest levels.”

“It has been a true privilege to work alongside Representative Giannino both at the city and state level to advance educational equity,” said Jacqueline Monterroso, Vice Chair of the Revere School Committee and Director of Policy & Advocacy at Latinos for Education. “It was my honor to present her with the 2025 Legislative Champion Award, and I look forward to our continued partnership for the advancement of students, families, and educators within the district.”

Representative Giannino added, “This award reflects the community I serve and the many people working tirelessly to ensure equity in education is not just a value, but a reality. I share this honor with all of them.”

As part of the event, Representative Giannino was proud to nominate two of Revere’s esteemed educators to receive the Latino Educator Shine Awards on behalf of the 16th Suffolk District, Christopher Alba Santana and Keila Stoffel M. Vierira. Christopher has been a teacher at Revere High for the past seven years where he employs a vast array of student-centered practices in hopes that students see themselves in STEM careers. Keila began her education career as a Portuguese/English translator at the Parent Information Center for the school district six years ago and currently serves as a school adjustment counselor at Beachmont Elementary.

The Latino Educators Shine event brings together educators, students, legislators, and advocates each year to celebrate progress and recommit to the work ahead. Latinos for Education remains a leading voice in advancing racial equity in education policy and building pathways for Latino educators in Massachusetts and beyond.