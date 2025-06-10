Obituaries 06-11-2025

Cathy Limoli

Of Chelsea

Cathy Limoli of Chelsea entered into rest on June 7, 2025 at the age of 73. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Deel) Limoli, beloved sister of Diane Limoli of Chelsea, Daniel Limoli of Wells, ME, and the late John Limoli. She also leaves her dear niece and nephew, Robin Limoli and JJ Limoli of Lynn as well as five grand nieces and grand nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Josephine “Joanie” Federico

Devoted wife and mother

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Josephine M. “Joanie” (Sapochetti) Federico of Saugus, formerly of Revere, who passed away on June 6th at 82 years of age. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral home at 1 p.m. followed by entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born and raised in Boston’s North End, she spent her early childhood there and was a graduate of East Boston High School. Joanie married John F. Federico and the newlywed couple started their family in Boston’s North End and then moved to Revere. She was a devoted wife and mother, and her sole focus was to raise and nurture her children.

After her children were grown, Joanie went on to work as a waitress for many years at Michaels Seaside on Revere Beach. Joanie loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She especially enjoyed trips to both Foxwoods Casino and more recently Encore Casino, along with frequent visits to Ogunquit, Maine. She and her husband were longtime residents of Revere and have been residing in Saugus for the past 15 years.

The beloved wife of John F. Federico of Saugus and the devoted mother of John A. Federico and his wife, Alyson of East Boston, Lisa Marie Mangiasi and her husband, William Anthony of Medford and Richard Federico and his husband, Matthew Wall of Melrose; cherished grandmother of John Mangiasi, Nicholas Mangiasi, Gianna Federico and Anthony Federico; adored great grandmother of Nicholas, Jr. and dear sister of Carol Green and her late husband, John, Anthony Sapochetti and his wife, Carolyn and the late Marie Green and her late husband, Ronald. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Ronald F. “Ronnie” Rennie

Retired Hy-Sil Foreman and former Revere Little League Coach

Funeral Services and Interment were held privately for Ronald F. “Ronnie” Rennie who died on Thursday, June 5th at the Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence following a long illness. He was 75 years old.

Ronnie was born on April 4, 1950, in Revere to his parents, Lawrence and Pauline Rennie. He was one of seven children. He was raised and educated in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1968. Immediately following high school, Ronnie began working for the Hy-Sil Manufacturing Company in Revere. Ronnie remained at Hy-Sil from the young age of 18 until his retirement at age 62. He was a Warehouse Foreman, providing the Hy-Sil family 44 years of his dedicated service.

Throughout Ronnie’s life, he maintained a very close and loving relationship with all of his family. He was a former Little League coach in the City of Revere and had fond memories of those years. He loved working with his players and treated everyone fairly. He always enjoyed baseball and was an avid Red Sox fan. He was also a staunch Celtics fan and was a season ticket holder for many years.

Ronnie lived in Revere for most of his life and was often seen walking around the city, enjoying conversations with people along his route. In 2015, he moved to Peabody, where he lived with his sister, Marie. He was a kind and humble man who loved his family and friends.

The beloved son of the late Lawrence H. Rennie and Pauline R. (Nott) Rennie, he was the loving brother of Susan M. Rennie of Peabody, Joseph L. Rennie and his wife, Francia of Crystal River, FL., Marie E. Rennie of Peabody, Laurie A. Cianciulli and her husband, Jerry of Peabody and the late Paul E. Rennie and his wife, Janet and Thomas M. Rennie. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Ronnie’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Vertuccio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals 262 Beach St. Revere, MA 02151. For online condolences, please visit:www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.