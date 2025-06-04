Guest Op-Ed: A Tough but Necessary Step for Revere’s Future

By Anthony Parziale, Candidate for City Councillor At-Large

Friends and neighbors,

Nobody wants to hear that their water and sewer bill is going up. I don’t want to hear it either. But as someone who works for a Department of Public Works (Woburn), I see firsthand the real costs of maintaining aging infrastructure. This 9.7% increase in the water and sewer rate isn’t about wasteful spending or political games. It’s about keeping the water flowing and the waste leaving our homes without backups or disasters.

Let me break it down in plain English because the people deserve straight answers. Every single day, crews are out there fixing old pipes, responding to emergencies, and trying to hold together a system that should’ve been upgraded decades ago. We’ve got pipes in the ground that are older than most of us. Some of them are falling apart. And when they break, it’s your basement that floods and your tax dollars that clean it up.

The cost of materials, labor, equipment, and state-mandated environmental requirements has gone through the roof. Chemicals used to treat your water have doubled in price. Gas and diesel to fuel trucks? Sky-high. And the truth is, Revere doesn’t print money. If we want to keep the water clean and the system running safely, we have to invest in it.

I get it. A rate hike is painful especially when families are already getting squeezed. No need to sugarcoat it. If we don’t make these tough decisions now, we’ll pay even more later when pipes burst, streets collapse, and water quality fails. And those emergency repairs? They cost a lot more than maintenance.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about priorities. The people of Revere deserve leaders who will look them in the eye and tell the truth, even when it’s hard. That’s what I stand for. That’s why I’m running for City Council At-Large. I work for a DPW. I see the challenges. I see the cost. And I see where we can do better, be smarter, and protect your wallet while protecting your water.

Let’s make one thing clear: this rate increase is unfortunate, but it’s necessary. And if I’m elected, I’ll fight like hell to make sure every single cent is used wisely.

This is your city. You deserve honesty. You deserve leadership. And you deserve someone who will always put The People First.

Anthony Parziale

Candidate for Revere City Councillor At-Large

“The People First