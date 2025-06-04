RHS Roundup

RHS Boys volleyball wins tourney opener

The Revere High boys volleyball team opened play in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament with a 3-0 victory over Wachusett last Thursday at the RHS gym in a preliminary round contest.

The Patriots entered the tourney as the 29th seed in D-1 and Wachusett was ranked 36th.

Larry Claudio turned in a superb effort for coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad with 14 kills and eight assists. Chris Choc Chavez set 17 assists for his teammates. Juan Perez and Kawan Diaz both delivered six kills apiece.

The Patriots then had to travel the following day to #4 Newton North for a match-up in the Round of 32. Although Revere fell short by a score of 3-0, the loss did not diminish the Patriots’ fine season in which they compiled a 16-6 overall record and finished in second place in the GBL.

RHS softball falls in tourney

The Revere High softball team came up on the short end of a 9-1 decision at Framingham in an opening-round contest of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament this past Sunday.

Coach Megan O’Donnell’s squad entered the tourney as the #35 seed in D-1 with a 13-7 record, while Framingham was the #30 seed with an 11-9 mark.

The host Lady Flyers flew out to a 6-0 lead in the opening inning, a deficit from which the Lady Patriots proved unable to recover. Framingham tacked on single runs in the second and fourth frames.

Danni Hope Randall tossed all six innings for Revere, allowing 11 hits and striking out nine Lady Flyer batters. Senior Frankie Reed provided the offensive spark for Revere with two hits.

Despite the tourney setback, the Lady Patriots achieved a fine season in which they finished in fourth place in the Greater Boston League.

RHS girls tennis falls in tourney

The Revere High girls tennis team dropped a 5-0 decision to Malden in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament last Wednesday.

Head coach Carla Maniscalco’s squad entered the tourney as the #36 seed in D-1 with an 8-5 record, with Malden rated as the #29 seed with a 12-2 mark.

The Lady Patriots had met the Lady Golden Tornadoes, the undefeated champion of the Greater Boston League, twice during the regular season, with the latter prevailing on both occasions by scores of 5-0.

Despite the loss, Maniscalco praised her team’s performance this season.

“The team had a very good season,” said the long-time head coach, who was a member of the Revere state championship tennis teams in the 1980s. “They were competitive and ready to play from the first match until the very end. Their focus from the beginning helped them qualify for the state tournament for the second year in a row.

“Our seniors played a crucial role all season: Dayna Phan at first singles, Erta Ismahili at second singles, Rachel Sanchez and Cesia Loza at first doubles, and Kiara Munguia and Keila Loza at second doubles,” Maniscalco continued. “Stephanie Phan filled in often in second doubles and third singles. She was always ready to step up when needed.

“All of the seniors were excellent role models for the underclassmen and will be greatly missed,” Maniscalco added. “In addition, freshman Genevieve Belmonte should be recognized. Genevieve played third singles and had a very impressive first year.”

RHS girls 4×400 sets new school record at States

A contingent from the Revere High School girls outdoor track and field team competed in this past weekend’s Division 1 State Meet that was held at Tufts.

The highlight of the meet for coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli’s Lady Patriots came from the 4x400m relay team, who set a new school record with a time of 4:25.89. The quartet was composed of Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez, Jaliyah Manigo, Rania Hamdani, and Gemma Stamatopoulos. They broke the old record that had been set in 2017 by over four seconds to finish in 16th place, a nice improvement over their seeding of 23rd, moving up seven total spots.

“Every girl on this relay team also broke at least one additional record this year as well,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “They truly were a super-talented quartet.”

Three Lady Patriots competed in individual events. Gemma Stamatopoulos competed in the 400m hurdles on Thursday at Tufts and came away with a lifetime personal record (PR) of 1:12.11. This was good for 22nd overall out of 38 competitors.

Liv Yuong competed in the long jump. Liv jumped 16 feet, but fouled on her two other attempts. Even with only one jump, Liv came away placing 19th overall.

Freshman Haley Peralta also competed in the javelin. Haley threw for 74′-4″, taking 18th overall.

“Only one other freshman placed higher than Haley, so the future is bright for her in this event,” noted MacDonald-Ciambelli.