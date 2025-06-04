Letter to the Editor

Fire Dept. union head takes issue with reduction of fire watch at Wonderland

Dear Editor,

My name is Kevin O’Hara, and I serve as President of Revere Firefighters Local 926, representing 121 dedicated members. I also hold the rank of Captain in the Revere Fire Department, with over 21 years of service. I am writing to you on behalf of our Local regarding the fire watch detail at the Wonderland Ballroom.

Our department has maintained fire watch details at Wonderland Entertainment for decades, including well before my own service began. These details became even more vital following the tragic Station Nightclub fire, where 100 civilians lost their lives. That incident stands as a grim reminder of what can happen when fire safety is compromised.

On May 21st, we were surprised and deeply concerned to learn that one of our own members appeared before the Licensing Commission, standing alongside representatives of Wonderland Entertainment. He spoke in support of removing certain fire watch requirements, depending on which club within the establishment was open.

This action was highly troubling. It is inappropriate for a member of our department to align with business interests over public safety, especially during economically challenging times. Suggesting that we scale back life safety measures is, in our view, effectively “turning a blind eye” to public protection.

Furthermore, we must correct several misleading or inaccurate statements made during that appearance:

Crowd Managers are not trained firefighters. They are required by law in nightclubs and similar venues, but their role is strictly to assist with evacuation, not to perform fire watch duties.

Only Revere Firefighters are authorized to perform fire watch duties. This is supported by our collective bargaining agreement and a city ordinance passed in January 2025, which received full support from the City Solicitor.

The use of “we” and “we believe” by this member was misleading. He was not authorized to speak on behalf of our Local or the department leadership. He is not the Fire Chief, and we are still seeking clarification on whether he acted independently or with approval.

There is no official report indicating that fire watch details are no longer necessary. The claim that “numbers are down” is unfounded, as no such report has been completed or submitted.

Additionally, it is important to note that the member in question has not worked a fire watch detail at this location in decades, which calls into question the accuracy and relevance of his statements.

In the interest of transparency and public safety, I respectfully request to be placed on the agenda for the next Licensing Board hearing to speak directly on this matter. I will be representing the unified voice of Local 926 and advocating for the safety of the patrons and residents near the Wonderland Ballroom.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Kevin O’Hara

President, Revere Firefighters Local 926

Captain, Revere Fire Department