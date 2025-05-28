Corey Abrams Fifth Anniversary Memorial will be held Saturday, May 31

By Cary Shuman

Corey Abrams

Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Corey Abrams at the Fifth Anniversary Memorial Saturday, May 31, at 2 p.m. at the Corey Abrams Community Park on 125 Broadsound Avenue in Revere. Cory was a highly respected realtor and entrepreneur known for his kindness and compassion. Friends say he had a great sense of humor, a vibrant personality, and a generous spirit for volunteerism, which he exhibited through his youth sports coaching. He was an avid Boston sports fan.

Kerri Abrams Perullo said her older brother Corey’s five children, Kailynn Alford, Brianne Abrams, Madyson Abrams, Aidan Abrams, and Logan Abrams have organized a memorial event annually to honor their beloved father.

“They’ve done a really good job every year of holding an event, such as a silent mediation, yoga at his park, and a candlelight service,” said Kerri.

“This year they just wanted to do something more in celebration of his memory.” Corey’s wife, Kristin Abrams, and his parents, former Revere School Committee member Hal Ford Abrams and Kim (Caniff) Abrams, will be in attendance. Kerri Abrams Perullo, her husband, Frank Perullo, and their children, Paige Rampelberg, Olivia Perullo, Jack Perullo, and Owen Perullo will also pay tribute to Corey’s memory at the event. Mayor Patrick Keefe and Paul Buonfiglio, a close friend of the Abrams’ family, will deliver remarks at the ceremony.

“We invite everyone to come and cherish my brother Corey’s memory,” said Kerri Abrams Perullo.