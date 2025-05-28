License Comm. Conducts Three Hearings into Security and Noise Issues

Special to the Journal

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon, May 21, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Dan Occena and Liliana Monroy. The Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish, 670 Washington Avenue, requested a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment license to be exercised in the lower church hall on Saturday, June 28, from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. for a Fourth of July Disco Dinner Dance with an expected attendance of 85-95. Sal Ternullo presented the application.

Mr. Ternullo said that the parish has been holding these sorts of gatherings two or three times per year for the past several years without any issues. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application. The next item was a request from Cafeteria Las Delicias Colombianas, Inc., 86 Shirley Avenue, Maria Arango, manager, for an alteration of premises to add outdoor seating for 12 patrons with requested hours from Sunday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Occena noted that the Site Plan Review board had determined there is sufficient room on the sidewalk for the 12 seats, though he added that the owners should be sure to situate any flower pots and planters to ensure there is a clearance of four feet to allow pedestrians to pass. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

Next up was an application from Tulum Taqueria, Inc., 425 Revere Beach Boulevard, Daybelis Delarosa Del Carmen Paulino, manager, for an All Alcohol Restaurant license with requested hours from Sunday–Saturday, 6 a.m.– 2 a.m. with requested seating of 20. Ms. Delarosa told the commissioners that the restaurant is seeking an all-alcohol license “in order to complement our traditional Mexican cuisine and enhance the dining experience for our patrons.” She said that the staff will become TIPS-certified and that the business will meet all professional standards.

Ms. Delarosa, who herself is TIPS-certified, noted that she has had extensive experience in the alcohol-serving business. Ward 5 City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya spoke in support of the application. “Ever since Daybelis opened, she has created such a welcoming and vibrant dining space that reflects the rich cultural diversity of our community,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Tulum quickly has become a local favorite offering authentic cuisine and a positive presence along Revere Beach Boulevard. Granting this license will support a small, woman-operated business in its continued growth. She has demonstrated a strong commitment to responsible business practices and community engagement.”

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application. Next up was a request from Twisted Fate Brewing Suffolk Downs, LLC d/b/a Twisted Fate Brewing, 64 Salt Street, David Pinette, Manager, for a Farmer Brewery Pouring Permit, a Common Victualler license, and an Entertainment license with requested seating of 70 seats inside and 36 seats outside and requested hours from Sunday–Thursday 11 a.m. –11 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. The entertainment will consist of a Widescreen Cable TV, Radio, and Vocal/Instrumental Music. Mr. Pinette presented the application. The permit is necessary to allow him to both brew and pour his beer product. There were no opponents.Occena noted that this is the first request in the city for a Farmer Brewery Pouring Permit and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The Association of Islamic Charitable Projects presented an application for a 1-day Common Victualler and Entertainment license to be exercised at Griswold Park on Sunday, June 8, from 12 p.m.–5 p.m. for a festival celebrating Eid with an expected attendance of 600. Sarah Nahhas presented the application to the commission. She explained that the event has been held at different locations in the past, but this year her group will be holding the event on the playing fields at Griswold Park (also known as St. Mary’s Field). She said the event will be a family-friendly event with a bouncy house and similar entertainment. There were no opponents and the commission unanimously approved the application.

The Revere Arabic Community also requested a 1-day Common Victualler and Entertainment license to be exercised at Fredericks Park on Saturday, June 14, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. for a festival celebrating Eid with an expected attendance of 100. Asmaa Abou-Fouda presented the application. She explained to the commission that the celebration will be partnering with the City of Revere and is open to all residents. The festivities will begin after the graduation of the Arabic Language and Culture weekend school at the Beachmont School. There will be activities and games for children. There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The commission held a discussion with Charles Delpidio, the manager of Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center 1290 North Shore Road, regarding his request for a reduction in the city-imposed security measures. Mr. Delpidio explained that he had a discussion with Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever with regard to the requirement of a Fire Department detail. Mr. Delpidio explained that his cost for details for a firefighter and two police officers, as well as a detail officer in the adjacent MBTA parking garage, has become prohibitivly expensive when the main ballroom (which has a capacity of 1100 persons) is not in use. He noted that in addition to the details, he has his own team of four security personnel. Delpidio asked for a reduction in the number of required details, suggesting that there be one police officer instead of two when only the facility’s smaller rooms (which hold 300 and 600 persons) are being used. However, Occena questioned whether these are “small rooms” and noted that there had been two incidents last fall. In addition, Police Lieut Sean Randall adamantly was opposed to having only one police officer on the premises.

“We’ve worked with the ballroom for years and where we’re at now is the bare minimum,” said Randall. “With the summer coming, now is not the time to start lowering details.”

Deputy Fire Chief Cheever spoke about the situation and said that the Fire Dept. will insist on having a fire detail when the main ballroom is open. However, once the establishment has its new “crowd managers” certified to handle the two smaller rooms, a Fire Dept. detail will not be needed when only those rooms are being used. Cheever noted that the Revere Fire Dept. has been making a run to the establishment every two weeks for various reasons over the past few months. After Selevitch suggested that the police details be reduced, Occena made a motion for a 60-day trial period that would allow the business to reduce the detail from two officers to one officer in the smaller rooms if the business knows ahead of time that there will be a small crowd in the range of 100 persons, but must cancel the second officer no later than two hours prior to the start of the event.

The commissioners held a continuation of a hearing with MFRP Corp., d/,b/a The Squire, 604 Squire Road, Peter DePesa, manager, regarding the “failure to provide adequate security, resulting in multiple violent attacks on patrons,” that occured in January. The commission had sought a security plan from the Squire at its last meeting. The Squire no longer uses police details and now employs a security company for which the commissioners had requested an operations plan. “We’ve reviewed the security plan and if it is followed, it would seem that it would work,” said Selevitch. DePesa noted that the security firm provides eight personnel for 75 patrons. However, Occena focused on a recent incident in which there were allegations of an assault and a robbery of a handbag in the parking lot to which the security personnel did not respond.

“I think this security plan is just a lot of fluff and boilerplate,” Occena said. “I see here a pattern of systematic neglect and indifference to public safety. I’m prepared to issue a proposal that would significantly reflect what has been going on at the Squire.” Occena then proposed any one of three actions that the commission could take: Suspending the entertainment license in its entirety for 60 days; rolling back the hours to 12 a.m.; or placing the Squire on a probationary period for 90 days. “But I certainly do not want to sit back and watch something more significant happen,” Occena added. Both Monroy and Selevitch suggested that a probationary period would be appropriate “to allow the security plan to unfold and see how it goes,” said Selevitch.

“If something happens and someone gets seriously hurt, it’s on us for failing to act and I want you to understand that we will have no problem rolling back your hours.” Selevitch then made a motion that the commission will review the situation and the new plan in 60 days, though if there are any incidents in the meantime, the commission will bring the matter forward sooner. The commissioners approved the motion. The next hearing pertained to Lupita Revere, LLC, d/b/a Lupita Restaurant, 111 Shirley Avenue, Erasmo A. Guevara, manager, into allegations of “disruptions of the public safety and order, service to intoxicated patrons, violation of license closing rules, and violation of on-premises license law.”

Atty. James Cipoletta appeared on behalf of Lupita’s. Selevitch noted that the hours had been rolled back last year because of similar incidents, but the commission then restored the hours at the request of the owner because steps had been taken to remedy the situation. “We took him at his word and gave him back his hours,” said Selevicth. “But now we are receiving reports of people congregating out front and patrons drinking inside the premises after 2:00 a.m., which is totally unacceptable and a clear violation of the license.” Selevitch also noted that one of the contingencies that the commission had put into place was the requirement of a detail officer on weekends and busy nights, but there was no detail officer on duty that night. Cipoletta responded that Lupita’s has details on Fridays and Saturdays, but the day in question was a Sunday.

Occena asked why intoxicated patrons are being allowed to exit the bar with drinks in their hands, to which Cipoletta responded that there was no indication that those involved in the incident in question were intoxicated. Occena also queried why patrons are being allowed to enter at 1:25 a.m. and why the DJ is still playing music after 1:30. Monroy further noted that according to the police report, 20 or so patrons were observed being inside after 2:00 a.m., though a representative from the establishment stated that patrons are being herded out before 2:00 a.m. In the end, the commission took no action, but adopted a motion offered by Occena that Lupita’s be placed on a 90-day probationary period and that a detail officer be required on busy Sunday nights in addition to Fridays and Saturdays.

“If there are any further reports, you’ll be back here before 90 days,” said Selevitch. The commission received the following communications this past month: 1. Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of approval of a change of manager for Colwen Management, Inc. d/b/a Staybridge Suites/Holiday Inn Express – Revere. 2. Notification from the ABCC of approval of a Wine, Malt, Cordials/Liqueurs Restaurant license for Urban Nbold Restaurant Consultant Corporation d/b/a El Zarzal. 3. Notification from the ABCC of approval of a Wine, Malt, Cordials/Liqueurs Restaurant license for Perros Paisas Revere Corp. d/b/a Perros Paisas. The next meeting of the commission is set for June 18.