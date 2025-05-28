Disabilities Comm. Hopes for July Start for Music Therapy Program

Special to the Journal

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 13. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Mario Grimanis, and Annmarie Fiore. Fiore presented an update regarding the Music Therapy Program to be conducted under the auspices of the Community Music Center of Boston in collaboration with the Revere Parks and Recreation Department. Fiore said that the dates for the three preliminary workshops for parents and instructors hopefully will be scheduled for July and August with the music therapy sessions themselves starting shortly thereafter. DeCicco presented the updates for the CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) meetings that were held April 9 and May 7.

The highlights for the April 9 meeting were: — The Arlington COD mentioned they have a wonderful new universal design playground; — The Newburyport COD mentioned that their Project Lifesaver program has people fully-trained, equipment has arrived, and it’s underway; and — There was a discussion from various commissioners on what it means to be a Disability Commission board member and what duties and tasks should and can be performed. Highlights for the May 7 meeting were: — The Disability Policy Consortium (DPC) announced that it is the state budget season, and one of their main areas of focus will be advocacy for affordable, accessible housing; — The Newburyport COD discussed that they are looking to purchase two incumbent tricycles to add to the town’s ride-share bike program. They are in the process of creating a resource contact document for their community.

Lastly, the Institute for Human Centered Design (IHCD) has been working on finishing their Transition & Self-Evaluation plan for the town; — The Somerville COD mentioned that they are assessing the city for accessibility by conducting a walk-around in the community. They will also be taking people in their community with disabilities to a Red Sox game; and — The Melrose COD is planning an event for Disability Pride Month DeCicco presented an update regarding the second annual All Abilities Day Out at Revere Beach that will take place this summer. He said he has filed the necessary paperwork with DCR and is waiting for confirmation from the DCR for its approval of the date he is seeking, which is Saturday, August 9.

The event will take place at the Oak Island Bathhouse. DeCicco said that steps will be taken to ensure that persons in wheelchairs will have better access to the vendors and other tables by means of mats that will be laid on the sand. DeCicco informed the members that Revere Parks and Rec. will be hosting an All-Abilities baseball game on Sunday, June 1, at 1:00 p.m. on the baseball field at Griswold Park, which is the playing field behind St. Mary’s Church. Participants may register by email at [email protected]. Perno concluded the meeting by reading the monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the Commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Disability Office. Please leave a detailed message, and we will respond to you shortly. “As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The Commission is here to help and assist all disabled residents and their families in Revere.” Spanish interpretation is available upon request, 48 business hours in advance.

Please contact Asmaa Abou-Fouda at [email protected], 781-286-8100 ext. 20215. Se ofrece interpretación al español con previa solicitud, con 48 horas laborables de anticipación. Póngase en contacto con Asmaa Abou-Fouda al [email protected], 781-286-8100 ext. 20215. The next meeting of the COD (via Zoom) will be on Tuesday, June 11, at 6:00 p.m