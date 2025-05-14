RHS Roundup

RHS girls crush all GBL foes at championship meet

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team capped a perfect 7-0 dual-meet season (see accompanying story below) with a commanding victory at Monday’s Greater Boston League (GBL) Championship Meet at Somerville’s Dilboy Stadium.

Coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli’s Lady Patriots accumulated a total of 157 points, far outdistancing runner-up Medford with 108 points and third-place Chelsea with 85 points in the field of the eight GBL schools.

The Lady Patriots were led by their junior star, Gemma Stamatopoulos. Gemma was crowned GBL champ in two events, the 800 meter run in a time of 2:29.73 and the high jump with a leap of 4′-10″. She also took third in the 400 hurdles to tally 26 points on the day, a total that was second only to Chelsea High sophomore sensation Thania Simon, who scored 30 points with wins in the 200 dash, long jump, and triple jump.

Senior teammate Liv Yuong also was a GBL champ, handily winning the 100 meter hurdles with a clocking of 16.85. Liv took second in the long jump and tied for third in the high jump to tally 23 points on the day, tying her with Chelsea sophomore Lilly Serrano for third-place for individual scoring honors.

The Revere 4 x 400 relay quartet of Marwa Riad, Jaliyah Manigo, Olivia Rupp, and Rania Hamdani also earned a GBL title with their first-place performance in a clocking of 4:28.78, which was 10 seconds faster than the second-place team.

On the boys’ side, coach David Fleming’s Patriots finished in third-place with 84 points behind Somerville with 103 and Malden with 99.

Senior Youness Chahid was the top scorer for the boys with 18 points. Youness was the GBL champ in the 2-mile run with a time of 10:38.77 — which was 16 seconds ahead of the second-place runner — and took second in the mile.

Oliver Escobar won a GBL title in the high jump with a leap of 5′-8″ and took third in the 200 dash to finish with 16 points in the day.

Junior Edwin Alarcon claimed a GBL individual title in the 800 with a time of 2:08.81 and a relay crown in the 4 x 400 to score 12.5 points on the day.

The Patriot foursome of Adam Ourazzouk, Sebastian Rueda, Amari Miller-Tobey, and Alarcon earned first-place honors in the 4 x 400 with a time of 3:41.45.

Full details of all of the top performers for both the boys and girls will be in next week’s Journal.

RHS girls track finishes 7-0 to win GBL title

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team earned a pair of runaway victories against Greater Boston League (GBL) foes Medford (94-37) and Lynn English (98.5-37.5) in a tri-meet last Monday on a chilly Medford field.

The twin-wins completed a perfect 7-0 dual-meet season for the Lady Patriots to give them an undisputed GBL championship.

“Weather-wise, it was a tough meet in 50 degree temps and rain,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli. “The girls pulled through though, and dug for that title. Not only did they win despite the conditions, they also put up some solid personal record (PR) times to prepare for this week’s GBL Championship meet.”

Junior Gemma Stamatopoulos and senior Liv Yuong continued to put up the top points for Revere vs. both opponents. Gemma scored 13 points vs. Medford with two first-place finishes in the long jump (15’3.5″) and 1-mile (5:47.3) and a second-place finish in the high jump (4′-8″). She tallied 11 points vs. English with the two wins and a third in the high jump.

Liv took first in both the high jump (4′-10″) and 100m hurdles (18.2) vs. both opponents. She placed second in the LJ (13′-9″) versus English for 13 points and third versus Medford for 11 points.

Senior Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez tallied 10 points on the Revere column of the scoresheet in both meets with first-place finishes in both the triple jump (30′-1′) and 400m hurdles (1:21.9).

Olivia Rupp took on a new event in the 2-mile and came out with a blazing first-place finish vs. both foes with a time of 12:37.1. Olivia then came back in the 800m to take second place in both meets with a time of 2:39.6.

Other first-place finishers for Revere included: Senior captain Francoise Kodjo in both meets in the shot put (27′-1″), Amina Larhzal in both meets in the discus (67′-7″), Haley Peralta in both meets in the javelin (75-‘0″), Victoria Osias in both meets in the 200m (29.3), and Rania Hamdani in the 400m in both meets (1:06.2).

Lady Patriots who earned second-place finishes included: Marwa Riad in her new event of the triple jump in both meets (28′-11.75″); Aidah Louaddi in both meets in the shot-put (23’5″); Jocelyn Lazo in the discus vs Medford with a 54’6″ throw (3rd vs English) and in the javelin in both meets (72’6″); Dayana Ortega in the 100m hurdles in both meets (18.8); Mayaah Ndi in the 100m vs English (14.4); Isabella Marin Isaza in the 200m vs English with a time of 30.0 (third vs Medford); Marwa Riad in the 400m vs English with a time of 1:11.7 (third vs. Medford); Gigi Zierten in the 1-mile vs English with a time of 6:24.1 (third vs. Medford); and Daniela Santana Baez in both meets in the 2-mile (15:50.8).

Third-place finishes for the team included: Mayahh Ndi in the HJ vs Medford (4′-6″); Amy Astu Rodriguez in the TJ vs. English (32′-6’2.5″); Nour Maihouane in the shot-put vs. Medford (17’9.5″); Rania Hamdani in the discus vs Medford (51’8″); Amina Larhzal in the javelin vs Medford (57’8″); Kesley Morales in the 100m hurdles in both meets (19.6), and Emma Dacrosta in the 800m vs English (3:08.9).

RHS volleyball defeats two foes

The Revere High boys volleyball team improved to 13-4 on the season with a 3-0 shutout victory at Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea last Wednesday and a 3-1 win over GBL foe Malden this past Monday.

Key performers for coach Lianne Mimmo’s squad vs. Chelsea were Chris Choc Chavez with 19 assists, Larry Claudio with 10 assists and 10 kills, Juan Perez with 10 kills, and Kawan Dias with 10 kills.

In the win vs. Malden, Chavez delivered 22 assists and served four aces. Claudio set 16 assists for his teammates and accounted for 14 kills. Dias was a force on offense with 15 kills.

Mimmo and her crew, who stand at 13-4 and who already have punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney, have three matches left during the regular season, all of which will be at home against GBL foes, in which they will be seeking to improve their seeding for the D-1 state tournament: Today (Wednesday) vs. Everett; next Monday vs. Somerville, and next Friday (May 23) vs. Lynn Classical.

RHS softball rolls to 16-2 win over E.B.

The Revere High softball team earned a 16-2 victory over East Boston last Tuesday on the Ardagna Field at Griswold Park/St. Mary’s.

After Eastie grabbed a 1-0 in the top of the first, Revere got that back in the bottom of the inning before putting up six runs in the second (on just two hits) and six more in the fourth (on four hits).

A two-RBI double by Frankie Reed and a bases-loaded base hit by Brianna Miranda accounted for most of the runs in the second and in the fourth, base hits by Anna Doucette and Danni Randall were the key run-producers.

Randall earned the “W” for Revere in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just two hits and two runs while striking out nine Lady Jets over five innings (the game was called after five frames because of the mercy rule).

Miranda, the number seven hitter in the Revere line-up, led the Revere offense with three RBI. Reed went 2-for-2. The Lady Patriots drew 14 bases-on-balls, with Martelli earning three free passes to first.

Revere stole nine bases, led by Miranda and Shayna Smith with two apiece.

Coach Megan O’Donnell and her crew, who stand at 9-3 on the season, are amidst a busy stretch, with seven consecutive road games: This past Monday at Malden, a doubleheader at Medford yesterday (Tuesday), at Everett today (Wednesday), at East Boston tomorrow (Thursday), at Somerville next Monday, and at Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Revere boys track runs past two foes

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team rolled to a pair of overwhelming victories this past week, defeating Greater Boston League rivals Medford (92.5-38.5) and Lynn English (102-26) in a tri-meet at Medford last Monday.

Youness Chahid reigned supreme in the 800 with a time of 2:04.5.

Oliver Escobar was the lone entrant in the high jump and took first place with a leap of 4′-10″.

Eric Mayorga won the long jump with a leap of 17′-9″ and the javelin with a throw of 126′-3″, which was almost 50 feet further than his nearest Medford rival.

Edwin Alarcon outsped all competitors in the 400 dash with a clocking of 55.0. Edwin also took second vs both foes in the triple jump.

Joao Victor Gnutzmann topped the field in the triple jump with a distance of 35′-7″. Joao also took third vs. Medford in the long jump.

Bryan Maia defeated all rivals in the shot-put with a throw of 40′-1″. He also grabbed second vs. both foes in the discus.

Silvio Neto crushed the field in the discus with a throw of 103′-3″ and took second vs. both English and Medford in the shot-put;

Nathan Krokos outraced everybody in the 110 hurdles with a clocking of 19.0 seconds. Nathan also finished first vs. English and second vs. Medford in the 400 hurdles and second vs. the field in the javelin.

Diogo Yogi won the 2-mile run in a time of 12:15.4 and took second vs. English in the mile.

The Patriots also won both relays. In the 4 x 100, the Patriots finished in a time of 45.6 compared to 47.2 for English and 47.9 for Medford. The 4 x 400 foursome of Ourazzouk, Rueda, Alarcon, and Chahid won their race in a clocking of 3:51.4 compared to 3:56.6 for English and 4:31.1 for Medford.

Additional point-scorers for Revere included:

— Cristian Figueroa took second vs. Medford and third vs. English in the long jump;

— Ada Ourazzouk took second vs. both foes in the 800;

— Mohammed Fares finished third vs. Medford in the 800;

— Andy Andrade Hernandez finished third in the shot vs. Medford and third vs. both opponents in the discus;

— Sebastian Rueda finished third vs. Medford in the 400 dash;

— Walid Chafiq finished third vs. English in the javelin;

— Kevin Vargas finished second vs. Medford and third vs. English in the 400 hurdles and first vs. English and third vs. Medford in the 110 hurdles;

— Jomar Serrano Beltre finished third vs. English in the 110 hurdles;

— Jeremy X finished first vs. English and second vs. Medford in the 100 dash;

— Anthony Pelatere finished third vs. English in the 100 dash;

— Kepler Celamy finished first vs. English and third vs. Medford in the 200 dash; and

— Isaiah DeCrosta finished third vs. English in the 200 dash.

RHS girls tennis defeats two foes

The Revere High girls tennis team earned a pair of victories last week.

Last Thursday coach Carla Manisalco’s Lady Patriots shut out non-league opponent Winthrop, 5-0, in which the Revere girls won all five matches in straight sets.

Dayna Phan cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win at first singles; Erta Ismahili handily dispatched her Winthrop counterpart at second singles, 6-3, 6-1; and Genevieve Belmonte easily prevailed at third singles, 6-1, 6-0.

In the doubles matches, Revere’s first doubles tandem of Rachel Sanchez and Cesia Lopez won their match, 6-1, 6-4, and the second doubles duo of Kiara Munguia and Keila Loza did not lose a game in a 6-0, 6-0 triumph.

The day before last Wednesday, the Lady Patriots came away with a 3-2 win over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical.

Belmonte won her match at third singles, 6-3, 6-2. At first doubles, Sanchez and Lopez earned a come-from-behind win in three sets, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1, and at second doubles Munguia and Loza claimed a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

In the other matches, Phan fell at first singles, 1-6, 0-6, and Ismahili came up short in a hard-fought match at second singles, 3-6, 6-7.