Obituaries 05-14-2025

Eunice LaPlante

Active member of the Revere Senior Center, the Patriots Civic Club, the Everett Senior Center and a proud member of “The Red Hats”

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, May 17th from 9 to 10:30 a.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Eunice R. (Goldspring) LaPlante, who passed away on Wednesday, May 7th surrounded by her family at the North End Rehabilitation in Boston following a long illness. She was 90 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will be private.

Eunice was born on March 12, 1935 in Cambridge to her late parents, Edward and Audrey (O’Brien) Goldspring. She, along with her six siblings, were raised in Warren, MA. She was educated in Warren and was a graduate of Warren High School, Class of 1953. Following high school, she attended Massachusetts College of Art for two years.

She later married and had two children, her daughter, Kathleen and son, Edward.

She and her children resided in the Jeffries Point section of East Boston. She proudly raised her children as a single mother while working full time. Eunice began working at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, later becoming the Vice President of the Mailing Department. Her career spanned over four decades and she made many lifelong friendships there.

Eunice had many close friends from her neighborhood and then moved to Revere, 16 years ago. She was an active member of the Revere Senior Center, the Patriots Civic Club and the Everett Senior Center and was a proud member of “The Red Hats.” Above all else, she loved her family and cherished many wonderful memories they shared together.

She was the loving mother of Kathleen M. Shindledecker and her husband, Frank of East Boston and Edward A. LaPlante and his wife, Elisa of Revere; the cherished sister of the late Mary Dufrene, Francis Goldspring, Edward Goldspring, Arlene Norman, Audrey Long and Joseph H. Goldspring and she is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Please OMIT Flowers. You can make a donation in Eunice’s name to: “The Wounded Warrior Project,” P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or “The Home for Little Wanderers,” c/o Development Department, 72 E. Dedham Street, Boston, MA 02118.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Louis Fabiano

Family man with a great work ethic and a One Million Dollar Lottery Winner

Louis R. Fabiano, 90, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on Thursday, May 8 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Revere on February 6, 1935 to the late Ralph and Concetta (Donna) Fabiano.

From a young age, Louis had a great work ethic and understood an honest day’s work. Throughout his life, he worked as a laborer for various construction companies and in food services at United Airlines and Revere Public Schools. In his free time, Louis enjoyed clam digging and watching the Patriots and Red Sox. He enjoyed his frequent scratch off ticket at the local convenience store. A hobby that would pay off, when he scratched a ticket worth One Million Dollars just a few years ago. Above all, Louis was a family man. He was always sure to take care of those whom he loved. His grandchildren will never forget the significant role that he played in their childhood. Every day was an adventure, and they never knew where their grandfather would be taking them next. A humble man, Louis could not hold back the pride of making it to 90 years old.

Louis is survived by his loving wife of 62 years: Elizabeth “Betty” (Martell) Fabiano; their son: James Fabiano and his wife, Tara of Londonderry, NH; his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Dylan, Damien, and Dante; his siblings: Eileen and Carol; as well as many friends he made along the way.

In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by his siblings: George, Ralph, Bobby and Suzanne.

At the family’s request, there will be no funeral services at this time. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit: www.carrierfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087.

Rosemary A. Lee

She will be remembered as a loving and genuine woman with a strong faith.

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Monday, May 12th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Rosemary A. (Rancourt) Lee, who passed away at her Revere home on May 8 following a long illness. She was 67 years old. A funeral was conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 13th followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, New York.

Rosemary was born in Troy, NY on Sept 8, 1957, to her dear late parents Dr. Charles D. and Helen (Keadin) Rancourt. The youngest of eight children, she graduated from St. Peter’s Academy, Catholic Central High School, and Siena College Class of 1979 with a degree in marketing and management and worked at Morgan Stanley for many years.

She was married to the late Donald T. Lee for 28 years and they raised their two daughters in Watervliet, NY. Rosemary was a proud and loving mother, devoting herself to her family. After the loss of her husband, Rosemary decided to move closer to her sister, Anne Rancourt in Revere, where she made friends quickly and easily. As Rosemary’s health declined, she relied on her faith, her sister, Anne, and Dana Farber to help her through these times, with the love and support of her daughter, Katherine. Rosemary will be remembered as a loving genuine woman with a strong faith.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald T. Lee and the loving mother of Melissa A. Woolford (Jarrod) of Torrington, CT and Katherine J. Lee of Guilderland, NY. She was the sister of Anne E. Rancourt of Revere, Mary Ellen Rogers (William) of Voorheesville NY, John H. Rancourt (Fran) of LaGrange IL, Charles F. Rancourt (Judy) of Troy NY, the late James E. Rancourt (Katherine) of Doylestown PA, Margaret T. Waters (Larry) of Port Orange, FL, and the late H. Denise Clinton (Harry) of Harwich Port, MA. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in both Revere and New York State.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Anna McKinnon

She was truly a woman of faith, grace, and kindness

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, May 16th from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Anna L. (Ferraro) McKinnon, who died on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 11th at the Beverly Hospital in Beverly, following a brief illness. She was 91 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Anna was born on January 30, 1934, in Revere to her late parents, Antonio and Angelina (Donato) Ferraro. Anna was one of five children raised and educated in Revere. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1952.

She began working as a young woman mostly in a secretarial role. She married her husband, John McKinnon and remained in Revere. They happily welcomed their only child together, their daughter, Linda. Anna lost her husband, John in1965. Anna continued on to raise and provide for herself and her daughter. She began working for the MDC as an administrative assistant in the Eminent Domain Department, her career spanned 32 years. Anna was very devoted to her family and remained extremely close to her siblings, who were her best friends.

In later years Anna cared for both of her parents until their passings. During this time in Anna’s life, she was blessed to welcome her granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

In every respect, Anna lived her life with her family and in her heart. She was truly a woman of faith, grace, and kindness.

She was the beloved wife of the late John McKinnon. the loving mother of Linda A. Scrivano and her husband, Anthony “Tony” of Revere; the cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn E. Scrivano of Revere; the treasured sister of the late Domenica “Maggie” Aloisi and her husband, Gus, Mary Constanzo and her husband, Andrew, Lawrence L. Ferraro and his wife, Dolly and Joseph L. Ferraro and his wife, Eileen. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

Donna Frances Mahoney

Beloved mother, daughter, sister, friend, and most of all, Nonni to her five grandchildren

Donna Frances Mahoney of Revere passed away peacefully on Friday, May 9th following a sixteen year battle with breast cancer. She was 58 years old.

Donna was born on August 31, 1966 to Frances Potito and Mario Potito. She stayed in Revere to live and raise her family for the majority of her life.

A beloved mother, daughter, sister, friend, and most of all, Nonni to her five grandchildren, Donna will be remembered fondly for her love of music and dancing, her exceptional cooking and hospitality, being a diehard New England Patriots fan, and her dedication to serving the local veteran community – exemplified most by her tireless efforts to raise charitable donations for the USMC’s Toys For Tots program for many years via Revere’s Joseph L. Mottolo VFW Post.

Donna’s “Cubs” – the term she used to affectionately refer to her children and grandchildren – were the pride and joy of her life. She is survived by her son, Domenic Mahoney, daughter-in-law. Lauren Mahoney, daughter, Daria DiFabio, son-in-law; Nicolas DiFabio, son, Kevin Mahoney, and her five beloved grandchildren: Leo DiFabio, Antonio DiFabio, Sofia DiFabio, Domenic Mahoney Jr., and Bianca DiFabio.

Donna’s immediate family will conduct a private memorial per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s memory to the exceptional staff at Care Dimensions: 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Theodora “Teddi” Mantia

She lived a life full of kindness, resilience, and unwavering devotion to family

Theodora “Teddi” J. Mantia of Revere passed away peacefully on May 12, 2025 at the age of 87.

She was born on January 12, 1938 to her loving parents, Joseph and Jennie Palermo. Teddi lived a life full of kindness, resilience and unwavering devotion to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, James “Jamie” P. Mantia II. Teddi is survived by her husband of 67 years, James P. Mantia; daughters Doreen Steele of Revere, Jodi Mantia of Revere and Deanne Mantia of East Boston; daughter-in-law Farrah Forte of Saugus; grandchildren: Nicole and Marc Silvestri of Revere, Jennifer and Justin Hill of Winthrop, Chris and Steph Steele of Hingham, BJ and Alex Neil of Salem, NH, Brandon Neil and Danielle Soden of Peabody, Lorenzo, Tia, and Luke Keegan of Saugus and greatgrandchildren:: Sienna and Saige Silvestri, Isla Hill, Theresa, Lucy and Emma Steele, Christopher and Cartier Neil and soon-to-come baby boy Neil.

Teddi will be remembered for her generous heart, homemade cooking, and being

“Grammy” for all who entered her home. In retirement, she could be found at the front desk at Mantia Sisters Dance Academy. Her welcoming smile, strength and generosity touched all who knew her.

A visitation will be held today, Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. The Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 11 a.m. with a visitation hour starting at 9 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment to follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to a charity close to your heart.

For the guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

The Family would also like to express gratitude to Dr. Temel and her oncology team at MGH and Care Dimensions Hospice Services.