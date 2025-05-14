Revere hosts Educator Diversity Act celebration

By Adam Swift

Latinos for Education hosted “History in the Making: Celebrating the Educator Diversity Act,” a special event commemorating the recent passage of the landmark legislation, as part of the Mass Leads Act, in Massachusetts at the A.C. Whelan School last Thursday.

The celebration highlighted the four-year journey leading to this achievement and underscores the legislation’s significance in addressing educator diversity.

“Today, we gather with state leaders, educators, students, advocates, and families from across the Commonwealth to celebrate making history together,” said Jacqueline Monterroso, Director of Policy & Advocacy of Latinos for Education and vice chair of the Revere School Committee. “The passage of the Educator Diversity Act last November was a pivotal moment not only for Massachusetts, but for the entire nation. I became a kindergarten teacher because growing up, I never had a teacher who looked like me; even when I was teaching, I was only one of three Latinx teachers, and I taught in Miami.”

Amanda Fernandez, the CEO and founder of Latinos for Education, expressed her thanks that so many organizations were able to pull together to highlight the importance of having representation and more educators who share the backgrounds of the students they teach.

“It matters, and it will always matter, because right now, this state continues to grow in its diversity,” said Fernandez.

Revere State Representative Jessica Giannino praised the role Fernandez and Latinos for Education had in bringing so many people together.

“Look in this room, we have union leaders, educators, superintendents, elected officials, students, mayors, municipal officials, state officials, all on the same page, all working together, all celebrating a win, a huge win, and that says a lot,” she said.

Revere Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly said that the city is very proud of its diversity, with over 64 percent of its students identifying as Latino.

“We celebrate our diversity because we fully understand that student achievement rises when students see themselves in their teachers,” said Kelly.

Kelly noted that Revere has been a recipient of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s diversity grant for several years.

“I am proud to say that our staff diversity has increased from 5 percent to 16 percent in that time,” she said. “Importantly, the number of our Hispanic professional staff in our classrooms has nearly tripled in that same five years.

Noe Ortega, the state’s commissioner for the department of higher education, said he has been in Massachusetts for three years and that one of the things that he is grateful for is the support from state leaders and advocacy groups to elevate education and invest in it.

Ortega said one of the best ways to combat learning loss is to ensure that the educators in the field reflect the demographics and lived experience of the students in the classroom.

“It’s not just about the teachers in the class; if the counselors, if the staff, if the people in the school look like they do, share the same experiences, that’s a changer,” said Ortega.

Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll noted that the Educator Diversity Act established multiple pathways for education certification.

“We want to support those equitable opportunities for folks with different backgrounds and promote diversity across the educator workforce,” said Driscoll.