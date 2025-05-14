Sen. Edwards votes in favor of the $1.33 Billion Supplemental Budget utilizing Fair Share Funds to strengthen education and transportation infrastructure

Special to the Journal

Third Suffolk District – Senator Edwards voted alongside her senate colleagues to approve the $1.33 billion supplemental budget for Fiscal Year 2025, utilizing surplus revenues generated from the Fair Share Amendment to make significant investments in public education and transportation infrastructure across the Commonwealth.

Major key highlights:

Education investments in the supplemental budget include funding for:

• Special Education: $248 million to assist local school districts with high-cost special education services.

• Career Technical Education Expansion: $100 million in capital grants to increase capacity and opportunities in vocational and technical education.

• School Construction Relief: $50 million to aid cities and towns facing extraordinary school construction costs due to inflation.

• English Language Learning Programs: $10 million to reduce waitlists for English language services, facilitating workforce integration.

Transportation Investments: MBTA Improvements and Infrastructure Upgrades. $370 million for improvements and infrastructure upgrades across the MBTA system, comprising:

• $200 million to replenish the MBTA budget reserve after the MBTA’s recent use of reserve funds for operations support.

• $100 million in workforce and safety training to implement Federal Transit Administration improvement recommendations.

• $50 million for commuter rail system maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.

• $20 million for the MBTA’s low-income fare relief program.

• Local Road Improvements. $190 million for shovel-ready transportation improvements to roads, bridges, and culverts.

Regional Equity in Transportation: $105 million for regional transit initiatives composed of:

• $50 million for capital improvements to equipment and facilities at Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) that serve and connect all regions of the Commonwealth.

• $25 million for RTA workforce recruitment and retention improvement efforts.

• $20 million for ferry infrastructure improvements.

• $10 million for on-demand micro-transit shuttles and Last Mile grants to foster an innovative multimodal transit system.

World Cup Preparations: $5 million for transportation improvements associated with the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

In addition to the said investments in the historical Supplemental Budget, Senator Edwards was able to secure $2.75 million in critical funding to her Third Suffolk District, focused on key improvements to educational and public transportation infrastructures.

Education Investments:

Winthrop Translation Services: $200,000 to continue supporting Winthrop Public Schools in acquiring IT equipment, language and translation applications, —furthering their English as a Second Language programs.

Winthrop Public Schools After-School Programming: $75,000 to continue supporting CASA’s after-school programs focused on counseling and job readiness, meals and school supplies, and other office and classroom materials.

East Boston Public Schools: $215,000 to support important upgrades in East Boston Public Schools, which will be distributed to the following projects:

• $125,000 for a mini soccer pitch at Guild Elementary School.

• $25,000 to buy a new stage and seating for the Dual Language Program at Mario Umana Academy.

• $65,000 for a mini soccer pitch at Adams Elementary School.

Revere Early Childhood Education Center: $210,000 for the conversion of the William McKinley School into an early education center to further serve Revere residents by expanding access to quality education for young children.

Transportation Investments:

Ferry Service Improvement: $2 million in improvements for the ferry service for East Boston and the Town of Winthrop. This funding will support key upgrades to the ferry infrastructure, including:

• $300,000 for improvements to the Winthrop ferry station, including shelter and shade for passengers.

• $200,000 for the refurbishment of Shirley Street located at the Winthrop ferry station.

• $1.5 million for the planning and construction of a new ferry dock in the East Boston Designated Port Area, located on Border Street behind the Shaw’s supermarket.

Winthrop Ferry Shuttle Service: $50,000 for the Town of Winthrop to purchase a passenger van or bus to provide public shuttle transportation services to and from the Winthrop ferry. The shuttle will be used to increase access to the ferry for Winthrop residents and also to pick up visitors and take them from the ferry to beaches and local businesses.

“This supplemental budget is a reflection of good government, smart fiscal strategies, and the direct impact of the Fair Share Amendment at work. These investments set a path toward the good future we are aiming to build for future generations in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said State Senator Edwards. “I am very grateful to Senate President Spilka for bringing this important piece of legislation to the Senate floor. I was very proud to vote in favor alongside my Senate colleagues.”