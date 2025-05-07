News Briefs

One Week Away: Revere Beach Partnership to Host 9th Annual Kite Festival on May 10

The Revere Beach Partnership will host the 9th Annual Kite Festival on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM across from the Markey Memorial Bridge on Revere Beach. With the event just one week away, families and community members are invited to attend this free, family-friendly festival celebrating the start of the 2025 beach season.

The Kite Festival will offer kite building and decorating stations for children, professional kite flyers, live music, and various family activities. In addition, the first 300 children under the age of 12 will receive a free kite to decorate and fly.

The event allows the community to gather and enjoy a spring day at Revere Beach, filling the sky with colorful kites. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own kites or participate in on-site activities throughout the day. The festival is open to the public, and no advance registration is required.

For more information about the Kite Festival, please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.com/events or contact Haley Rosenblatt at [email protected] or 631-871-0951.

Mayor Keefe Announces Pothole Patrol Initiative

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. is proud to present his new initiative, Pothole Patrol, coming to a street near you.

As the weather begins warming up, City of Revere Department of Public Works crews will be moving from neighborhood to neighborhood, patching holes left in the road from winter storms, plows, and general wear and tear.

To activate the Pothole Patrol team, and to get your pesky neighborhood pothole filled, dial 311, submit a service request on the Revere311 app, or text PIPER at (844) 30-PIPER (74737). The Department of Public Works relies on resident reports for adequate data, so make sure to send in those potholes!

“We understand that our roads bear the burden of winter weather and, during the spring, it’s important to rectify those nuisance potholes to improve your daily commute,” said Mayor Keefe. He continued, “We have the staffing and equipment in our Department of Public Works to make these roadway repairs, and we have Revere311 to ensure that resident reports are catalogued and managed in a timely manner. 311 is our scoreboard: We monitor resident requests throughout the workday in the Mayor’s Office on our 55” dashboard, and follow-up with weekly control checks to ensure that the work has been completed. Pothole Patrol is nothing more than good, practical governance to make those simple, quality-of-life improvements for all residents.”

Affordable Health Screenings Coming to Revere

Residents living in and around the Revere, Massachusetts can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Casa Lucia at Joseph L Mottola Post 4524 will host this community event on 6/12/2025. The site is located at 61 Lucia Ave. in Revere.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

Revere to Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The City of Revere invites the community to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with a special event on Friday, May 9th, from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the American Legion Hall, located at 249 Broadway.

The celebration will feature cultural dance performances, dance choreography for children and adults, food sampling, and kid-friendly activities. The city is honored to welcome State Representative Tara Hong, the first Cambodian American elected to the Massachusetts House, who will share his story.

The event aims to celebrate the culture, resilience, and contributions of AAPI communities, many of whom, like other Revere families, sought safety and opportunity in the U.S. This event is supported in part by the Revere Cultural Council, a local agency funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.