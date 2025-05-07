On the Campaign Trail: Stephen Damiano Jr. Announces Candidacy for Revere School Committee (Ward 4)

Special to the Journal

Stephen Damiano Jr., a lifelong Revere resident and father of two children enrolled in the Revere Public Schools, has officially declared his candidacy for the Ward 4 seat on the Revere School Committee.

Following recent changes (H.2058) that established ward-based representation on the Revere School Committee, Damiano submitted 59 signatures, all of which have been certified by the Election Department, officially placing him on the ballot. This marks the first time that Ward 4 will elect its own representative to the committee.

Damiano brings a strong sense of civic responsibility and firsthand knowledge of the school system as a full-time stay-at-home parent. His campaign is focused on practical priorities: ensuring school safety, improving communication between families and school leaders, and strengthening both academic foundations and career readiness programs.

He has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the city through ongoing volunteer work, including support for local events, school activities, and service at the local Food Pantry at the First Congregational Church. These experiences have given him insight into where local families — especially those with school-age children — are doing well, and where renewed focus and stronger support are needed.

To mark the start of his campaign, Damiano will host a kickoff fundraiser on Tuesday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Volare, a well-known local restaurant in Revere. All are welcome to attend and learn more about his vision for Revere’s schools.

Damiano’s campaign is rooted in the belief that public schools work best when they are safe, well-managed, and responsive to the families they serve. He pledges to be a steady, accessible, and accountable voice for Ward 4 residents on the School Committee.

To get in touch or learn more:

Website: www.linktr.ee/stephendamianojr

Donate: secure.actblue.com/donate/ctestephendamiano

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 781-284-0387