DCR Teams up with Paul Revere Innovation School to Plant Over 30 Trees

Trees Planted at School’s Field Is Part of DCR’s ‘Greening the Gateway Cities’ Initiative

Special to the Journal

Paul Revere Innovation School first-grade teacher Jodi Langone believes there’s no better classroom than the outdoors. This school year, Langone’s goal was to have all first graders gain a deeper understanding of the vital role trees play in both the environment and their daily lives.

Langone teamed up with Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Forester Ian Briggs and made her goal a reality last week through DCR’s ‘Greening the Gateway’ initiative. DCR, with the help of Langone’s students and other first-graders from Paul Revere, began planting over 30 new trees along the back fence of the school’s field.

Students, teachers, and Mayor Patrick Keefe spent the morning helping DCR staff plant the new trees while, at the same time, learning about the benefits of adding more trees to urban areas like Revere. The initiative allowed students to engage in hands-on activities, such as planting trees and learning about local ecosystems.

As they dug holes and carefully placed each sapling into the ground, the children shared their excitement about watching the trees grow over the years. This hands-on experience not only reinforced their understanding of ecology but also fostered a sense of community and responsibility towards their local environment.

“Watching our students engage with the Foresters, proudly share what they’ve learned, and physically contribute to something meaningful was powerful,” said Langone. “Together, we planted an Eastern Redbud, an American Linden, a White Oak, and an American Elm—trees that will grow alongside our students and serve as a living legacy of their learning and care. It was a day of hands-on discovery, teamwork, and pride—something that simply can’t be recreated within classroom walls.”

By connecting with nature, Langone hopes to inspire her students to appreciate and protect their environment as they grow.

Paul Revere Principal Maurice Coyle said the tree planting allowed students to learn critically important knowledge about their environment in a hands-on way that they are sure to remember. “By connecting with nature, students not only enhanced their understanding of ecology but also developed a sense of responsibility toward their community and the planet. This experience will undoubtedly inspire them to become stewards of the environment as they grow.”

“Under Jodi’s leadership, students not only engaged in planting trees that will be in place for decades to come but also learned how these trees would help to create visual and auditory barriers that can obscure the urban infrastructure that is adjacent to the park,” he said. “All of this supports our district initiative to involve our students in deeper learning lessons, tasks, and activities that allow them to connect their learning to a greater purpose and allow students to see themselves in their learning.”

The Greening the Gateway Cities initiative provides free trees to increase tree canopy cover in select urban residential areas, like Revere. The program was created with a goal to increase the number of trees planted in urban residential areas of the Massachusetts Gateway Cities. Through the program, trees are planted with a goal of covering 5% of target neighborhoods in new tree canopy cover. This effort not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of these communities but also contributes to improved air quality and reduced urban heat. By engaging local residents in the planting and maintenance of these trees, the initiative fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility toward environmental stewardship.

“The spirit of giving back undergirds the Department of Conservation and Recreation ‘Greening the Gateway’ Initiative: giving back to your environment and giving back to your community,” said Mayor Keefe. “I’m proud to have been a part of the Arbor Day celebratory tree planting with DCR and Paul Revere students, as we worked together to enhance green spaces in Revere and bring more native tree species that benefit our local environment back into our area.”