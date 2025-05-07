Sen. Edwards Invites Community to Memorial Day Brunch

Special to the Journal

Senator Lydia Edwards would like to warmly invite veterans, service members, and military families to the Memorial Day Brunch on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10 a.m., hosted at the Beachmont VFW Post 6712, 150 Bennington Street, Revere, MA.

This free event is an opportunity to reflect and show gratitude for the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and the loved ones who carry their legacy forward. Attendees will enjoy a patriotic brunch in community and remarks in honor of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a time for remembrance, reflection, and unity,” said Senator Edwards. “This year, more than ever, it is important for us to come together to honor and remember members of our country who have selflessly served our nation and defended our democratic values. I look forward to honoring all of our fallen heroes and standing in support and solidarity with the veterans and families in our community who carry their legacy forward.”

Space is limited, and guests are kindly asked to RSVP by May 23rd to Kim Mahoney at [email protected].