Obituaries 04-30-2025

William James Cunningham, Jr.

Held key positions on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC prior to becoming Senior VP of Corporate Government Relations for Ameresco

William James “Billy” Cunningham Jr., known to his loved ones as Billy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 26.

Billy served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Government Relations for Ameresco for many years. He made countless introductions to key politicos on both sides of the aisle and was a driver for some of the most critically needed legislative changes at the federal and state level.

Whenever no one else knew what to do, Billy would find someone to help – a true changemaker for Ameresco and the industry.

Prior to Ameresco, Billy served in key positions on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, notably Chief of Staff to Joseph P. Kennedy II where he managed all legislative and constituent activity in both the Washington and Boston office. He continued to maintain a close network of key political figures throughout the years.

Passionate about his work, Billy always had a burst of energy and true enjoyment in his career. He was known for being charismatic, kind, relentless, innovative, and supportive. Billy was a friend to many, always reaching out to lend a hand or offer support.

Billy’s greatest pride was in his family. He was a loving father to his children, Madeline Cunningham and Mitchell W. Cunningham and his wife, Kelly, and a proud grandfather to his grandson, Charlie. His legacy will continue to live on through his children and grandchild. He is the son of the late William J. Cunningham, Sr. and Rita (Smith) Cunningham; dear brother of Mary Alice Murdoch and her husband, Robert, III. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Billy in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, May 1st from 4 to 8 p.m. His Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Friday, May 2nd at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Billy’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

William F. Cody, Jr.

Retired parking attendant

William F, Cody, Jr., of Revere, died unexpectedly April 10, 2025, at the age of 78. He was born in Chelsea to the late Bernice (Porter) and William F. Cody. Bill graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Lynn and was a great hockey player. After high school, he went on to attend Umass Amherst before enlisting in the U.S. Army.

Bill served honorably for two years during the Vietnam War. He was a quiet man who kept to himself, but he always enjoyed the company of other veterans. Bill was the proud recipient of the Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, two Marksman badges, a 1st Class Gunner Badge, and several other badges and medals recognizing his honorable and dedicated service. After the war, Bill spent many years as a parking attendant in Boston where he had many friends and customers.

William is survived by his brother, Kenneth Cody and his wife, Joanne of Malden. He was laid to rest with military honors on Wednesday, April 23 at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. To leave a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.

Irene A. Schifano

Celebrating the Life of Irene (Nuzzo) Schifano

On Saturday, April 26th, 2025, Irene (Nuzzo) Schifano, affectionately known as “Grammy” and “Ma”, peacefully left this world at the age of 97.

A lifelong Massachusetts native, Irene grew up in East Boston and later made her home in Revere.

Born to Virginia Williams and Americo Nuzzo, and raised alongside her sister, Marie Ventura,with the loving guidance of her stepfather Frank Williams, Irene learned early the values of hardwork, resilience, and compassion. She carried those lessons into every chapter of her life.

Irene found the utmost joy in her family and friends – whether it was in the sound of cards shuffling and laughter echoing during their regular games of poker or gifting her famous homemade mushroom pizza to those that she loved. She believed that good food, a shared joke,or a simple act of kindness could make any day better — and she lived that belief every single day.

She was not one to sit still for long. Irene’s determination and work ethic shone through in everything she did, from running her own Avon business to working with the American Heart Association, to caring for her elderly clients with unmatched tenderness as a home aide. Even into her later years, Irene took pride in her independence — there was always a list to complete, a job to finish, or most importantly, someone to help.

She is survived by her daughters, Gail and Donna Schifano, and her sons, Charles Schifano and his wife, Marilyn, and Robert Schifano, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Nothing brought her more pride than watching her family grow and thrive, each new generation carrying forward her legacy of strength and love.

Though our hearts ache at her passing, we find comfort in knowing that Irene’s spirit lives on — in every homemade meal we share, and every Christmas Eve filled with laughter. She showed us how to live with humor, grit, and boundless love, and for that, we will always be grateful.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Irene’s life on Wednesday, April 30th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Irene’s memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org).

We will miss her more than words can say, but her light and lessons will never leave us.

John F. “Jack” Dowd, III

Retired Boston University Computer Programmer

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, April 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St. Revere, for John F. “Jack” Dowd, III, who died at the Exeter Medical Center in Exeter, NH on Tuesday April 22, following a long illness. He was 72 years old. Funeral Services will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, April 28th beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Jack was born in Chelsea on December 27th, 1952 to his late parents, John F. Dowd, Jr. and Alice R. (Haas) Dowd. He, along with his three siblings, were raised in Beachmont section of Revere. Jack was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School Class of 1970. He also received an associate’s degree in computer science from North Shore Community College in 1973. Jack was a computer programmer for Boston University, which his career spanned 40 years.

He married his wife, Mary (Gray) on April 27, 1985. The couple remained in the family home in Beachmont, where they remain today. Both Jack and Mary welcomed their only child, John F. IV, and raised him in Revere as well. He was a caring and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Jack enjoyed reading very much, especially David Baldacci novels. He was a football superfan, and of course the New England Patriots were his all-time favorite watch. Jack also would be thrilled watching the NFL Draft and would have his own notes on who was going where. He loved all of the Boston teams, but the Celtics was his number two after the Patriots. His love for his family was paramount, and he demonstrated it regularly.

He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Mary G. Dowd of Revere; the loving father of John F. Dowd, IV and his wife, Elizabeth of Kingston, NH and the proud grandfather of Ophelia Josephine; the treasured brother of Edmund J. Dowd of Saugus, Nancy E. Dowd of Revere, and Jeanne F. Cotter of Colorado Springs, CO.

He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Gina M. Anastos-Noftle

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1986

Gina Anastos-Noftle of Revere passed away on Thursday, April 24 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston surrounded by her loving family and friends. In July of 2024 she was diagnosed with Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma (a rare form of cancer). Through it all she remained tough through strength and support and her will to live. Gina was 57 years old, and the oldest of three daughters born to William P. Anastos and Carol (McCorry) Anastos of Revere.

Gina graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1986. She was an athlete and a member of the girls softball and basketball teams. Gina had a passion for art, cooking, and traveling. Her love for art started at a young age waking up early on the weekends to draw with Captain Bob. After graduating high school, she went on to earn a degree in art from The Butera School of Art.

Gina’s desire to travel led her to pursue a career at Virgin Atlantic where she worked for over thirty years. Gina enjoyed cooking and gardening with her forever love and best friend Robert (Bob). They were known for their family and friend’s barbecues. They loved toexplore new recipes using fresh ingredients and taking over old family favorite recipes to continue their legacy.

Gina was the beloved wife of 30 years to Robert J Noftle, and loving mother to Jacob, Kyle and Nicole Noftle-Minichello and her husband, Michael; the treasured daughter of William P. Anastos and Carol A. (McCorry) Anastos, the dear sister of Tania L Anastos-Case and her husband, Alex and her late sister, Alisha Anastos; the aring aunt of Matthew and Tiah Case and the cherished grandmother of Brayden and Julian Minichello. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday, May 5th from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in the Verticcio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 2:15 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Liposarcoma Cancer foundation, (www.sarcomaalliance.org) , The united cerebral palsy foundation (www.ucp.org) or to a charity of your choice.

