News Daffodil Dash at Suffolk Downs by Journal Staff • April 23, 2025 • 0 Comments Children up to 5-years-old running in one of three 50-yard dashes during the fourth annual MarathonDaffodil Dash at The Track @ Suffolk Downs on April 19. The event was held by The HYM InvestmentGroup in partnership with Revere Parks & Recreation and saw 400 children participate. Shown above, children pick their favorite colored flowers for creating flower crowns at the Marathon Daffodil Dash. At left, Lam with her children, Leonard and LydiaCucchi, of Newton.