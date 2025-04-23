News

Daffodil Dash at Suffolk Downs

by  •  • 0 Comments
Children up to 5-years-old running in one of three 50-yard dashes during the fourth annual Marathon
Daffodil Dash at The Track @ Suffolk Downs on April 19. The event was held by The HYM Investment
Group in partnership with Revere Parks & Recreation and saw 400 children participate.
Shown above, children pick their favorite colored flowers for creating flower crowns at the Marathon Daffodil Dash.
At left, Lam with her children, Leonard and Lydia
Cucchi, of Newton.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.