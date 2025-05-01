Letter to the Editor

What was the point?

Dear Editor,

What was the purpose of your Earth Day editorial? You ended it with the statement: “The present is bad and the future will be worse — and there is nothing we can do about it.”

Global warming is a grave problem, but your statement suggests we just give up. There are many scientists and researchers who are working on the problem. We can all do our part to reduce carbon emissions and encourage other people and countries to do the same. We can hope and we can act.

Editorial writers should identify problems, but they should also point to solutions; no matter how dire the situation.

Tom Wilson