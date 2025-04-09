Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio Announces Re-election Campaign

Special to the Journal

Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio has announced his bid for re-election to a second term. The following is his announcement:

“I’m excited to announce that I am running for re-election as Ward 4 City Councillor. Serving our community over the past year has been an incredible honor, and I’m proud of all we’ve achieved together.

From supporting the construction of the new Revere High School, to sponsoring the senior water and sewer discount program, improving traffic safety, and upgrading sidewalks and streets, together, we’ve worked hard to make our neighborhood safer, stronger, and more connected. I’ve also supported expanding home-based childcare opportunities, helping families and small local businesses thrive.

Looking ahead, I am committed to tackling one of Revere’s most pressing challenges: housing. We need a balanced and thoughtfully designed approach, rooted in collaboration and strategic planning, to ensure every action we take creates a meaningful and positive impact on our community. This includes maintaining a clear distinction between residential and commercial areas, supporting well-planned development, and carefully evaluating the effects of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on our neighborhoods. By doing so, we can help families stay together, expand diverse housing options, and preserve the unique character of our neighborhoods without overburdening our infrastructure.

I’m deeply grateful for your support and would love the opportunity to continue working for you. If we haven’t had the chance to meet yet, I truly look forward to connecting with you soon.

Feel free to reach out anytime with your ideas, questions, or concerns—I’d love to hear from you!

Let’s keep moving Revere forward-together.”