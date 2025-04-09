Arrigo will Leave as DCR Commissioner and Take a Position at UMass Lowell

By Cary Shuman

Former Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo will leave as DCR Commissioner to take a key position in finance and operations on the Vice Chancellor’s leadership team at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Arrigo, who served as mayor of Revere from 2016 to 2023, informed his staff last week that he would be taking a position with UMass Lowell, an institution known for its outstanding engineering programs. He has been asked to assist in the recommendation and transition process of the next DCR commissioner.

Arrigo talked about his tenure as head of DCR, a major agency that manages the state’s parks system, oversees public beaches, and promotes and enhances natural and recreational resources.

“Serving as commissioner of a really incredible agency has really been a tremendous honor,” said Arrigo. “I have to thank Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll, and Sec. of Energy and Environmental Tepper for the opportunity to serve in the Administration. My time at DCR has been really inspiring. The agency is filled with outstanding people who are passionate, mission driven, and the definition of public service. They work every day tirelessly to enhance the beautiful public spaces that we have. Together, we’ve done an incredible job the last two years building healthy communities across Massachusetts, extending access to open spaces and improving the quality of life for people.”

Arrigo was asked about the immense responsibility of overseeing Revere Beach, one of the state’s greatest landmarks that is situated in his own hometown.

“There will always be a special place in my heart for Revere Beach,” said Arrigo. “Being able to celebrate so many great events that happen on the Beach, in particular, the Sand Sculpting Festival – it’s a great pleasure for anyone who’s in the position of Commissioner, but obviously I have a strong affinity for the Beach and the City of Revere. I look forward to continuing that high level of stewardship that DCR has provided for what is such an important part of the City.”

Arrigo said he enjoys his return visits to Revere where he was a popular councilor-at-large before making the bold and ultimately successful decision to run for mayor in 2015.

“I’ve been back quite a few times, and one of the first nice days of the year, I had to get a roast beef sandwich at Kelly’s,” related Arrigo. “I’ll definitely be back this summer. The boys (sons Jack and Joseph) enjoy going to Kelly’s, Twist and Shake, and all the fun stuff that happens on the Beach.”

Officials commend and

congratulate Arrigo

Governor Maura Healey

“Commissioner Arrigo has been a terrific team member of our administration. During his time at DCR, he’s created welcoming spaces for all of our residents across Massachusetts to enjoy. While I’m sad to see him leave DCR, I know that he will make a great addition to the UMass family. Massachusetts has a thriving state park system because of Brian’s leadership, and we are extremely grateful for his service.”

Sec. Rebecca Tepper

“Commissioner Arrigo has championed our state parks and initiatives, showcasing how crucial open spaces are for the well-being of communities across Massachusetts. He has strengthened community partnerships and earned the trust of families and residents. We are deeply grateful for his dedication as a public servant, and we know he will continue to make a difference in his new role. While we will miss him at the Department of Conservation and Recreation, we appreciate his contributions in leaving the agency stronger than he found it.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe

“While I’m sad to lose a contact at such an important entity, I am happy for Commissioner Arrigo and think this was a good decision for him and his family. UMass is a great institution and the opportunity to be in the boiler room will open many more doors, I’m certain. Congratulations, Brian, and best of luck in your next journey.”

State Rep. Adrian Madaro

“Commissioner Brian Arrigo’s leadership at the Department of Conservation and Recreation allowed us to continue to steward accessible and sustainable public spaces across the Commonwealth. I am deeply grateful for his responsiveness to our requests for critical investments in infrastructure and programming on DCR properties in East Boston, and I congratulate him on his new role at UMass Lowell. I have no doubt that his dedication to public service and community will continue to benefit others.”

State Rep. Jeff Turco

“I join my colleagues in offering congratulations to Brian Arrigo on his new role with the University of Massachusetts. He brings a broad experience in state and municipal government which should prove helpful as the University strives to educate the working-class students of the Commonwealth,” said Rep. Turco.

Rep. Jessica Giannino

“I wish Brian all the best as he begins his new endeavor.”

Sen. Lydia Edwards

“I congratulate Brian, and I wish him much success,” said Edwards.