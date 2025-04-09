Lifelong Resident, James Mercurio, has Announced his candidacy for Ward 1 City Councilor

Special to the Journal

James Mercurio has announced his candidacy for Ward 1 City Councillor. The follow is his announcement:

Jim Mercurio

“As a lifelong Beachmont resident and community advocate I am proud to announce my candidacy for Ward 1 Councilor in the upcoming Revere City election. With deep roots in the neighborhood and decades of dedication to the city I call home, I am stepping forward to bring strong, dependable leadership to Ward 1 and City Hall – leadership grounded in experience, transparency, and genuine care for the people of Ward 1. I strongly believe this campaign isn’t about politics. It’s about people. It’s about listening, showing up, and standing up for the families and neighborhoods of Ward 1 that make Revere strong.”

Jim’s family has deep roots in Beachmont. His family originally settled on Endicott Avenue in the early 1900s before locating to Crescent Avenue where he currently resides with his wife of 17 years, Deborah. He is the son of lifelong Beachmont residents, the late Claude and Edith Mercurio, and the brother of Claudette Mercurio Ash and Michael Mercurio.

Jim attended Revere Public Schools and is a 1981 graduate of Revere High School. He would later go on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Marketing/Business) from American International College, Class of 1985.

Presently, Jim is the President of Mercurio Brothers Landscaping, Inc. For over 40 years he has been under contract with the City of Revere providing landscaping and snow removal services as well as on-site and professional management as general contractor on several housing development projects and bonded work in Revere. In addition to his business, Jim has also been an active member of the community including building and maintaining some of the city’s best parks, playgrounds and gardens. He is the proud builder and designer of James Kimmerle Park, Douglas Cummings Park, Francis Foye Memorial Island, Leach Park, Revere High School Baseball Field, Corey Abrams Community Garden and several islands located throughout the city. He is also the founding member of the Beachmont Improvement Committee, City of Revere representative for the Massport Community Advisory Committee (MCAC), and member of the Knights of Columbus

Jim discussed his decision to run for Councilor and the impact he feels he will make if elected.

“I am proud to be a business owner right here in Revere. As an entrepreneur, I have embraced the responsibility of overseeing day-to-day operations and ensuring that everything runs smoothly. This experience has not only made me fiscally responsible but has also equipped me with the skills to manage both small and large-scale projects successfully.”

“Throughout my time in business, I’ve tackled various challenges, and I have developed a deep understanding of what it takes to build a thriving community. I believe that the success of our local businesses directly impacts the quality of life for all our residents”

“Revere is more than just where I live—it’s who I am. I’ve walked these streets my whole life, born and raised here, and seen firsthand the challenges and potential of our neighborhoods. It’s time to give back in a bigger way—to be a strong voice for Ward 1, and for every resident who wants to see Revere thrive.”

“I bring a lifetime of connection to the community, with a background in business, public service, and civic engagement. As a proud graduate of Revere High School and American International College, I have built a career rooted in leadership, problem-solving, and community-focused work. I am known for my honesty, approachable style and my unwavering commitment to doing what’s right for my neighbors.”

“I believe Ward 1 deserves a Councilor who not only understands the issues but has lived them – someone who will work every day to protect the community’s past while building toward a better future. I am eager to engage with you, listen to your ideas, and work together to address the concerns that matter most to us all. Thank you for considering me as your Ward 1 councilor, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve our incredible community!”