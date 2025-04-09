News Briefs

NSCS Announces Next Community Meeting

North Suffolk Community Services (NSCS) will host its fourth community meeting via Zoom for neighbors of 5 Winnisimmet St. in Chelsea on Wednesday, April 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to provide updates on the construction project at the building.

NSCS leadership will give an overview of the organization and project, as well as an estimated timeline for completion.

North Suffolk announced in February that it has entered a long-term lease for the 30,000-square-foot building at 5 Winnisimmet, which will allow the nonprofit human services provider to bring together a number of programs under one roof that are currently spread across multiple locations.

Registration for this online forum is required. Please email Nina Walat at [email protected] to register or scan the QR code.

Buonfiglio FH Wins 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award

Johnson Consulting Group, a leading consultancy in the funeral home and cemetery profession, proudly honored Buonfiglio Funeral Home as one of the recipients of the JCG 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards. This award recognizes the top 15 funeral homes in North America that demonstrate outstanding service to families during one of life’s most difficult moments. Award recipients ranked among the highest in customer satisfaction out of the 576 funeral homes eligible in 2024, placing them in the top 2.6% of all participating firms.

Customer satisfaction among the participating firms was measured using Performance Tracker X, a comprehensive evaluation system that gathers direct feedback from families through post-service surveys. These surveys boast an industry-leading over 50% response rate, providing an in-depth and highly accurate measure of the entire funeral experience. The data collected does not just assess one aspect of service but rather evaluates the experience in its entirety, including all staff members involved in serving the family.

“Buonfiglio Funeral Home is setting a high standard for customer experience,” says Jake Johnson, President and CEO of Johnson Consulting Group. “Their dedication to exceptional service is not just admirable—it sets the benchmark for customer care within the funeral profession. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to putting families first and delivering outstanding service at every touchpoint. Congratulations, Buonfiglio Funeral Home, on this well-earned recognition.”

The Awards are given out annually and are calculated by Johnson Consulting Group’s internal Performance Tracker X team. Recipients were informed on March 7, 2025, that they had won this prestigious honor.

“This award is the most meaningful honor I’ve ever received—it’s the true definition of a team victory.” says Paul Buonfiglio, Owner & Director at Buonfiglio Funeral Home. “Our success is a direct reflection of the incredible dedication and hard work of our team. Veteran funeral director Joel Farrington has been a guiding force, bringing decades of experience and compassion to the families we serve. Rising star Marissa Sciaraffa has quickly made a name for herself with her commitment to excellence and heartfelt care. Behind the scenes, our key apprentice Manny Beltran plays a crucial role in ensuring every detail is handled with precision, often going above and beyond to support both our staff and the families who trust us. This award is a testament to their dedication and the collective effort of our entire team.”

Save the Date! Our Lady of Lourdes Outdoor Mass

From the Our Lady of Lourdes Committee, we wish all peace and happiness during this joyous of holy seasons and invite everyone to our outdoor community mass.

The Annual Our Lady of Lourdes outdoor mass will be held rain or shine on June 15th at 10 AM.

Sunday, June 15th is Father’s Day, and the annual outdoor mass will be held at the beautiful Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto Park on Endicott Ave in Beachmont. A collation will be offered to those in attendance immediately following mass. Limited seating will be provided, it is recommended that you bring your own if possible. Celebrating the mass will be Father Leonardo, Pastor of the Immaculate Conception Parish. All are welcome to attend this holy event.

Spanish Mass Beginning at Blessed Mother of Morning Star Parish

Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish is pleased to announce the addition of a SPANISH MASS on Sundays at 5:00 PM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea, beginning on JUNE 8, 2025.

Thank you for your continued prayers and support for our growing Parish Community!

Misa En Espanol

Nos complace in anunciar la apertura de la MISA EN ESPANOL el dia Domingo, 5 PM en la Iglesia de Nuestra Senora de la Grazia, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea, empieza el 8 JUNIO 2025.

Gracias por sus oraciones y el apoyo en el crecimiento de nuestra Comunidad Parroquial!