Council Holds Moment of Silence for Former Councillor John Jordan

By Adam Swift

The city council held a moment of silence for former member John P. Jordan at the beginning of its meeting Monday night.

John Jordan.

In addition to the moment of silence, the council also read a resolution of condolence for Jordan, who died on Saturday.

In addition to his tenure on the council, Jordan was the son of former state Representative Peter Jordan.

“John Jordan was a great councillor and a standup guy,” said Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto. “We didn’t always agree, but the thing about John Jordan is that he loved the city of Revere. Everything he did up here was, in his view, for the betterment of the city of Revere. He bled Revere, if I had to put it into words.

“I didn’t prepare anything because it was a shock to hear he had passed away,” Zambuto continued. “He was certainly a friend and a wonderful colleague and he will be missed.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky said he served on the council with Jordan in the late 1970s.

“We got along so well, and he did love the city of Revere, and he would do anything he could to make every ward in the city better,” said Novoselsky. “He was a great guy, and we will all miss him and will remember him dearly.”

Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino said he remembered Jordan from his time on the police department when he would deliver the council packets to Jordan.

“I had a lot of conversations with him,” said Giannino. “He will be missed and it is sad news to hear.”

Turn to Page 8 to read more about him and his legacy in his obituary.