Jaleeyah Figueroa Capunay Delivers Speech during Student Government Day

RHS junior plays the role of Lt. Gov. during annual State House event

Special to the Journal

Last Friday at the Massachusetts State House, Revere High School junior, Jaleeyah Figueroa Capunay, delivered a powerful speech in the House Chamber as part of Student Government Day where students participate in the role of elected or appointed officials to “observe the processes of government.”

Jaleeyah was one of two students in the state who won this year’s 2025 Student Government Speech Competition and was picked to play the role of lieutenant governor alongside Sarah Mukkuzhi of Walpole High School who played the role of governor.

Jaleeyah’s persuasive and emotional speech argued for more inclusivity in the state’s education system. Her compelling words resonated with the audience, highlighting the importance of every student’s voice in shaping a more equitable learning environment.

“Good morning, my name is Jaleeyah Figueroa Capunay, and I am honored to speak with you today on Massachusetts Student Government Day, as the student lieutenant governor,” Jaleeyah began. “Today, I want to discuss how we, as students, can ensure that every student in Massachusetts has access to inclusive and affirming history and social science instruction.”

Jaleeyah said, that in 2018, the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education updated the History/Social Science Framework to emphasize diverse perspectives in history education.

“This is important because history isn’t just about events; it’s about understanding how race, ethnicity, gender, and identity have shaped the experiences of different people throughout time,” she said. “As a Hispanic girl growing up in Massachusetts, I remember feeling like my history was often left out of our lessons. The stories of my ancestors, who faced challenges in a new land, were rarely discussed.”

Jaleeyah continued, “Instead, we focused mostly on a single narrative, one that didn’t fully represent me or many of my peers. Over time, I learned that history is not just about major events or figures—it’s also about the lives of people like my grandmother, who immigrated here for a better life, or my father, who worked long hours to build a future for our family.”

Jaleeyah said it is crucial for the state’s education system to, “include diverse voices in history and social science to honor our shared history.”

“We must learn about the struggles and triumphs of all groups, including indigenous peoples, African Americans, LGBTQ+ communities, and women, and understand how power and oppression continue to shape society today,” she said. “We can make this a reality by advocating for curricula that reflect our state’s and country’s diversity, and by creating spaces to share and listen to each other’s stories, like through student clubs or classroom discussions. An inclusive classroom empowers us to bring our whole selves to the conversation and appreciate both our differences and shared values.”

Jaleeyah concluded, “When we ensure that every student sees their identity reflected in what they learn, we not only honor our diversity but also build a stronger, more connected society.”

As she looked out at the audience, Jaleeyah could feel a wave of pride, knowing that she was contributing to a critical conversation about education reform. Ignited by her passion for advocacy and inspired to continue fighting for positive change within her community, Jaleeyah’s speech was met with thunderous applause from fellow students and state lawmakers present in the Chamber.

In 1947, the Massachusetts Legislature enacted a program called Student Government Day (originally Good Government Day) which is traditionally held on a Friday in April. This is an informative program about state government, that includes students participating in the role of elected or appointed officials to “observe the processes of government.”

The program provides educators and students from Massachusetts’s public and private high schools with many opportunities to learn first-hand about state government. It enables government officials to have contact with students. It allows students to voice their positions on important current issues through prepared debates. It enables students to participate in the legislative process through simulated committee hearings and House and Senate formal sessions. It provides the opportunity for students to exchange views with their peers throughout the state on statewide issues.