News Briefs

Suffolk Downs to Host 4th Annual Daffodil Dash

Looking for a family friendly way to kick-off the Boston Marathon weekend? On Saturday, April 19, The HYM Investment Group LLC (HYM), will host the fourth annual Marathon Daffodil Dash from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Track at Suffolk Downs, in partnership with the Revere Parks and Recreation Department and the Marathon Daffodil Project.

The Marathon Daffodil Project began after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 with the yellow daffodil used as a symbol of strength and hope. In commemoration of the 12th anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombings, The Track at Suffolk Downs will be filled with the “Marathon Daffodils” that line the streets of Boston leading up to the Boston Marathon finish line.

The event will feature three 50-yard dash races for grades K-2, grades 3-5, and grades 6-8. The races will kick off at 10:30 am. Following the races, all participants and families are encouraged to hang out in The Paddock and enjoy snacks from local vendors, face painting, flower crowns, and music by a local DJ.

“We are excited to again partner with the Marathon Daffodil Project and Revere Parks and Recreation for the fourth year of Daffodil Dash at Suffolk Downs,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of The HYM Investment Group LLC. “Suffolk Downs is a family-friendly community, welcoming to our neighbors in East Boston and Revere and all residents of Greater Boston. The Boston Marathon is a special day for the Commonwealth, and we look forward to celebrating it at The Track at Suffolk Downs each year.”

“The activation of the Track gives us a taste of what’s to come from the vibrant, bustling Suffolk Downs neighborhood and green spaces of the future,” said Revere Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “The Daffodil Dash symbolizes yet another successful partnership between the City of Revere and Suffolk Downs, and I am happy to see so many children and families enjoying the space.”

The Daffodil Dash is free to attend and open to the public, but registration is required to participate in the race events. Search Marathon Daffodil Dash 2025 on eventbrite.com to register.

The Track at Suffolk Downs is located at 525 McClellan Highway Boston, MA 02128. Parking is free and available on-site. The Track is also accessible from the MBTA’s Suffolk Downs Blue Line station.

On the same day, HYM and the City of Revere will also host the first Spring Pop-up Market at The Yard @ Beachmont Square, in collaboration with the Revere Beach Farmers Market. It will be the first of three Spring Pop-Up Markets, the others to be held on May 17, and June 21, respectively. Each market will feature farmers and fresh produce vendors, local vendors, food trucks, and giveaways for customers to enjoy. Each market will run from 11 AM to 2 PM at The Yard, located just steps away from Amaya and the MBTA Blue Line’s Beachmont Station at 10 Suffolk Downs Blvd., Revere.

For more information on the upcoming Daffodil Dash, Spring Pop-Up Markets and Suffolk Downs, please visit atsuffolkdowns.com.

Levy named to CRWA Board

Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) has elected Paul Levy as the president of the nonprofit’s board of directors at its annual meeting last Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to become the new Board President of Charles River Watershed Association,” Levy said. “As someone who has spent a lifetime working at the intersection of environmental policy, public health, and infrastructure, I am honored to join an organization that has been a leader in protecting and restoring the Charles River for six decades.”

Levy has served in several leadership positions over the course of five decades: CEO of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Executive Dean for Administration of Harvard Medical School, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA), Chairman of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (MDPU), Director of the Arkansas Department of Energy, and Deputy Director of the Massachusetts Energy Policy Office.

At the MWRA, he had primary responsibility for the “Boston Harbor Cleanup,” one of the largest pollution control projects in the world. In operating the water transmission system for 46 communities at the MWRA, Levy carried out an aggressive demand management program which decreased water consumption by 15% over a three-year period.

“We are so excited to have Paul Levy stepping up as Board President at this critical juncture,” said Executive Director Emily Norton. “Much work remains if we are to achieve a swimmable Charles, yet the law that provides our best leverage – the Clean Water Act – is under attack. With his leadership skills and experience, personal and professional networks, and deep subject knowledge from his MWRA days, I could not ask for a better partner as we move ever closer to reopening beaches for swimming in the Charles!

Greater Boston residents should contact ABCD now

ABCD urges residents in Greater Boston and the Mystic Valley to review the HEAP eligibility guidelines even if they don’t consider themselves low or moderate income and apply where applicable. HEAP benefits are awarded based on household size and annual income. Residents across all income levels have been impacted by this winter’s severe cold and tremendous heating prices. For FY25, as much as $1,500 can be provided in fuel assistance for eligible households.

“A warm home is essential to health and well being,” said ABCD President and CEO Sharon Scott-Chandler. “This winter has been unprecedented in terms of heating costs for people at all income levels. We want to help as many people as possible. We can also help with utility bill advocacy to reduce overdue heating utility bills and facilitate communication with service providers.”

ABCD HEAP payments are made directly to companies that supply a household’s primary heat source for eligible households in Boston, Brookline, Newton and seven communities in the Mystic Valley: Malden, Medford, Everett, Melrose, Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn. Last year, ABCD received nearly 22,000 HEAP applications, which speaks to the need for and the efficacy of the program.

Earlier in March, ABCD Director of Energy Services Andrea Mendoza participated in a roundtable in Washington D.C. convened by Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass) with Massachusetts-based Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) providers, consumer advocates, and national energy assistance organizations to discuss the urgent need to strengthen and expand LIHEAP to better serve families struggling with rising energy costs. Markey is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

“It was an honor to join Senator Markey’s roundtable and discuss the challenges faced by those experiencing energy insecurity,” said Mendoza. “We deeply appreciate his unwavering support for LIHEAP and are excited about the reintroduction of his “Heating and Cooling Relief Act.” These programs are indispensable in helping to uplift many in our communities and promote a better future for everyone.”

More information about HEAP eligibility guidelines and other energy efficiency programs is available at bostonabcd.org/heat. Residents of Boston, Brookline and Newton can apply by calling ABCD at 617-357-6012. Residents of the Mystic Valley region can call ABCD’s Malden Fuel Assistance office at 781-322-6284. They can also call their neighborhood center and make an appointment to fill out fuel assistance forms in person. All Massachusetts residents can apply online at toapply.org/MassLIHEAP