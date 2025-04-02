Officials Release Cause of Death for Revere Women Found in Belize

Staff Report

The three Revere women who were found dead in a resort hotel room in Belize in February died from acute carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a joint release from the families of the victims.

The families of 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, and 26-year-old Imane Mallah stated officials with the United States Embassy in Belize informed them last week that the cause of death for all three was acute carbon monoxide poisoning, likely caused by a faulty water heater.

“While we remain shattered by the loss of these three bright lights in our world, we are incredibly heartened by the results of this investigation and grateful to those who completed it in a thorough and independent manner,” the families stated. “We have said since the beginning of this investigation that their deaths were suspicious and raised concerns about initial reports in the news media. While today’s official finding puts to rest those initial reports, we hope this will give authorities in law enforcement pause before they make similar suggestions during future investigations. Survivors such as our families deserve their best, honest work. We received it today but needed it throughout this investigative process.”

The families asked Belize authorities to continue looking into their own practices as well as to how hotel management handled the deaths of the three women. Original statements in the Belize press raised questions about gummies and alcohol supposedly found in the women’s hotel room.

“Our families remain incredibly grateful to the outpouring of support we have received from family, friends, leaders, and loved ones since their passing,” the families added. “Our families ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this unimaginable loss. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane, and Wafae.”

Mayor Patrick Keefe has pushed for transparency in the investigation of the deaths at the national and international levels.

“The families of Wafae El Arar, Imane Mallah, and Kaoutar Naqqad deserved the truth as they grieve this unimaginable loss,” said Keefe. “These young women were valued members of our community, and while the gravity of this tragedy weighs heavily on us all, I am grateful for the diligence of our state and federal partners in ensuring that a proper investigation was conducted and brought the truth to light.”